Possible changes to 20mph limits in Welsh county

Richard Youle – Local democracy reporter

Eleven roads – or sections of them – in a Welsh local authority could revert from 20mph to 30mph.

A consultation will take place on the proposed changes to the A and B roads before further decisions are made.

Carmarthenshire Council officers will also carry out a review of C class and unclassified roads in the county.

The Welsh Government’s default 20mph speed limit on restricted roads was introduced in September 2023.

It was unpopular in many quarters, but a report before the council’s cabinet said the number of road collisions on 20mph roads in Wales fell by 26% in the first full year after it was introduced compared to the previous 12-month period.

Listening

In April last year the Welsh Government asked councils to collect feedback from the public as part of a so-called listening programme and to see if some raods could revert to a 30mph limit.

There were 1,604 submissions from people and groups in Carmarthenshire, including:

– 121 calling for all roads to revert to 30mph

– 259 calling for all roads to revert to 30mph except those outside schools and hospitals

– 264 calling for the 20mph limit to remain in place or requesting more speed limits to drop down to 20mph.

Highways officers went on to review 150 sections of A and B roads against set criteria, with only 15 of them meeting it. Then, following a detailed assessment, four of the 15 were deemed inappropriate for a 30mph limit.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on April 28, Cllr Alun Lenny said the 20mph limit had been “hugely controversial” and that it was sensible of ministers to look again at the matter and also fund any changes implemented by councils.

Evidence

He added, however, that the number of people killed or seriously injured had fallen on 20mph roads to the lowest levels since records began and that the evidence showed motorists were driving more slowly on them than before.

Cllr Lenny criticised the “reckless and impatient minority who care little for road safety”, such as the person who he said overtook him on a 20mph road close to a school last week.

“Just because someone does not agree with a law does not give them the right to break that law,” he said.

The consultation on the proposed changes to the 11 roads will include letters to householders directly affected and feedback from bus operators, haulage groups and the emergency services.

If council chiefs decide to press ahead with the changes, draft traffic regulations order will be published providing a further chance for people to object. At the end of this process the 20mph limit on the 11 roads would either go back to 30mph or remain as it is.

Highways officers will also review “buffer” speed limits on approaches to 20mph roads or sections thereof. The cabinet report said this could potentially result in fewer buffer speed limit changes and a more consistent speed limit regime.

The 11 roads which may revert in full or in part to a 30mph limit are:

– A484 Cwmdwyfran (in full)

– A484 Pentre-Morgan (in full)

– A484 Pentrecagal (in full)

– B4297 Heol Y Bwlch, Bynea (in part – for a length of 600m from its junction with Yspitty Road to its junction with Y Gerddi)

– B4333 Hermon (in part – on southern approach to the village only)

– B4312 Llangain (in part – on both approaches to the village)

– B4312 Monument Hill, Carmarthen (in full)

– B4308 Carmarthen Road, Kidwelly (in part – on the southern approach to the town for a distance of approximately 246m)

– B4556 New Link Road, Penygroes (in full)

– B4306 Heol Y Parc, Hendy (in part – from Llannon direction up to its junction with Clos Glyn Dwr)

– B4337 Llanybydder (in part – for a distance of 150m on the eastern approach into Llanybydder from Ty Mawr).

The four roads assessed for consideration but deemed inappropriate to go back to 30mph were:

– A4242 Coracle Way, Carmarthen

– B4309 Cynheidre

– B4310 Nantyffin

– B4303 Dafen Road, Dafen

