Post-Christmas shopping to strengthen as bargain-hunters ’emerge’, analyst says

Post-Christmas shopping is expected to pick up on Friday after data showed there were fewer consumers hitting the high streets for Boxing Day bargains.

Refreshed figures from retail analysts MRI Software showed a 4.9% drop in Boxing Day footfall across all UK retail destinations, compared with last year.

It marks a slight improvement on the 7.6% drop in footfall recorded up until 8pm, suggesting an uptick in late-night shoppers.

Online

The percentage change is calculated by taking into account the number of people entering shops at high streets, shopping centres and retail parks over a period of time.

Data gathered throughout the day on Thursday indicated that fewer people were heading out to shop, preferring instead to browse sales online.

It signalled a shift away from the post-pandemic shopping boom, and also reflected major retailers such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Next and Aldi deciding to remain closed on Boxing Day.

Nevertheless, MRI Software said it was expecting footfall to feel a post-Christmas uplift from Friday.

Uplift

Jenni Matthews, the company’s marketing and insights director, said it was anticipating the “year-on-year uplift in footfall to be stronger from today (December 27) onwards as shoppers emerge from their post-Christmas slumber looking to replenish their groceries and see what Boxing Day bargains are available”.

Meanwhile, data showed that footfall levels surged by 18% on Christmas Eve, compared with the same day last year, indicating that shoppers were prioritising spending on the pre-Christmas rush.

“Additionally, the growing presence of online shopping continues to reshape spending habits,” Ms Matthews added, with many retailers launching post-Christmas sales, “providing shoppers with the opportunity to grab early bargains from the comfort of their own home”.

