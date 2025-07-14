Post Office could hand ownership to employees amid review into its future

The UK Government is considering changing the Post Office’s ownership structure to a mutual model, as it hopes to overhaul its culture and avoid future miscarriages of justice in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) launched a new green paper on Monday alongside a three-month consultation over the organisation’s future.

It marks the first comprehensive review of the postal service in 15 years, giving customers and postmasters the opportunity to have a say in how it is run, according to the DBT.

This includes the Post Office’s ownership model, as the Government considers mutualisation, which could mean handing ownership of the company to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Furthermore, ministers announced plans to award a new subsidy package worth £118 million to fund a transformation plan and further investment that could improve its services.

Post Office minister Gareth Thomas said: “Post Offices continue to be a central part of our high streets and communities across the country.

“However, after 15 years without a proper review, and in the aftermath of the Horizon scandal, it’s clear we need a fresh vision for its future.

“This Green Paper marks the start of an honest conversation about what people want and need from their Post Office in the years ahead.”

Neil Brocklehurst, Post Office’s chief executive, said: “We now have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to have a national conversation about the future of our post offices and their role in supporting communities across the UK.

“This Government consultation is a vital part of shaping what the future of Post Office could, and should, look like.”

