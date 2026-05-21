Post Office names Fujitsu’s replacements to run scandal-hit Horizon system

Anna Wise, Press Association Business Reporter

Post Office has announced two new suppliers to take over from Fujitsu in running the Horizon IT system that will eventually be replaced.

Accenture and One View Commerce (OVC) have been awarded contracts and will operate the system and help build new technology to manage the postal firm’s accounts.

Horizon is at the centre of the long-running Post Office scandal, which saw around 1,000 people wrongly prosecuted and convicted throughout the UK between 1999 and 2015.

Previous faulty versions of the Horizon accounting software, run by Japanese firm Fujitsu, made it look like money was missing at Post Office branches run by the sub-postmasters.

Some £1.5 billion has been paid to victims through several schemes set up to compensate them.

Post Office has continued to use different versions of the software, despite the major scandal, and recently extended its latest contract to the end of March 2027.

But the business has said it wants to move away from Fujitsu and off Horizon as soon as possible, and develop a new system to replace it.

The new contracts will see Accenture and OVC take over operating Horizon, while also working together to build the technology it hopes to replace the system and can be used by postmasters in the future.

Fujitsu will continue to support the work until its formal exit, and there will be no immediate changes for staff or in Post Office branches.