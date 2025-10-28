Potential names of two new Valleys schools revealed

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

The potential names of two new schools in the South Wales Valleys have been revealed.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council is consulting with the public on what the new additional learning needs (ALN) school in Clydach Vale and the new school in Glyncoch should be called.

The shortlist of names for the new ALN school in Clydach Vale includes Ysgol Bryn Awel, Ysgol Bryn Glo, Ysgol Llyn Clydach and Ysgol Cambrian.

Planning permission for the new school on the former RCT Council HQ site at The Pavilions was granted in March this year and it is due to open in 2026.

The new school will provide English-medium ALN facilities for 176 pupils, in a two-storey building that meets net zero carbon in operation standards with solar panels on the roof providing energy for the school’s use.

Pool

The building will have 23 classrooms, a hydrotherapy pool, a well-being centre and other supporting spaces.

There will also be a secure roof terrace, outdoor learning and play areas, a 79-space car park (with electric vehicle charging points), a drop-off/pick-up area, and a covered bicycle storage. All woodland around the site will be kept while a sustainable drainage system will be installed.

The shortlist for the new school in Glyncoch includes Glyncoch Primary School, Ysgol Glyncoch, The Fern Community School and Glyncoch Community School.

The school will see pupils from Cefn primary and Craig yr Hesg primary schools attending, serving their combined catchment area.

It will be built on the Craig yr Hesg primary site and adjacent land. The English-medium school will include a nursery, learning support classes, and a Welsh-medium childcare facility.

Demolition

Planning consent was granted in late January 2025 to demolish the existing building and construct a two-storey replacement with community facilities.

The development will include two multi-use games areas (MUGAs), a grass sports pitch and playgrounds, an improved main access point off Cefn Lane, a secondary pedestrian access, and a car park with 43 spaces and five electric charging bays.

In March 2023, the project was announced as one of only three successful proposals in Wales to receive 100% grant funding (up to £15 million) from Welsh Government’s Sustainable Schools Challenge.

Both consultations run until Friday, November 14.