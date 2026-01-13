Potential parking restrictions to be brought on Welsh town following ‘selfish’ parking

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation could be held on introducing new parking restrictions in a Welsh town, aimed at tackling inconsiderate and selfish parking.

Cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) will receive a report tomorrow, Wednesday, January 14, that sets out the case to bring in a new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) for Knighton, Powys.

If Cllr Charlton agrees to take a delegated decision, this would start the legal process of bringing in the TRO.

Area Traffic Officer South, Jo Lancey said that “comprehensive discussion” had already taken place between Knighton Town Council and local county councillors for over the way to deal with “inconsiderate parking” in a couple of areas of Knighton.

Ms Lancey said: “It is proposed to introduce further parking restrictions to prevent inconsiderate parking and the obstruction to the free flow of traffic.”

Ms Lancey explained that the proposals would bring in additional prohibition of waiting at any time to prevent “inconsiderate parking” at two parts of Offa’s Road.

The second extra Prohibition of Waiting At Any Time on George Road which is a narrow lane leading off Broad Street in the town.

These two extra areas of parking restrictions would be added to all the other current area of parking restrictions in the town.

Ms Lancey said: “This will encourage visitors and residents to park more considerately.

“The consultation exercise and implementation of the proposal will be funded from the existing safety schemes budget; the cost will be £5000.”

She added that the proposal had been supported by the council’s lawyers “as long as it is implemented correctly in due course.”

Head of Head of Legal Services and the Monitoring Officer Clive Pinney said: “I support the recommendations.”

Both Powys councillors that represent the town have supported the proposal.

Cllr Corinna Kenyon-Wade (Liberal Democrat – Knighton with Beguildy) said: “I fully support this action which should improve safety in the area.”

Cllr Ange Williams (Powys Independents – Knighton with Beguildy) added that she “agreed” with the changes.

If agreed the decision would come into force in five clear days to allow the potential call in by councillors to scrutinise the proposal, this would most likely be, Thursday, January 22.