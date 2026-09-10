Poultry factory seeks permission to process 38,000 more chickens a day

Nation.Cymru staff

A poultry factory in north Wales is seeking permission to process an extra 38,000 chickens a day and operate seven days a week.

2 Sisters Food Group Limited has applied to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to vary the environmental permit for its facility at Sandycroft, Flintshire.

The company wants to increase the number of chickens processed at the site from 134,000 to 172,000 a day.

It is also seeking permission to increase operations from six to seven days a week.

The application includes a request for permission to operate a chiller unit which has been installed at the site to replace the previous unit.

NRW has now launched a public consultation on the application, which will run until October 8.

The environmental regulator said it would carry out a detailed assessment to determine whether the proposed changes could be made while continuing to protect people and the environment.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to examine the application and submit comments, with all relevant representations taken into account before NRW reaches a decision.

Rhys Ellis, NRW’s Team Leader for Industry and Waste Regulation, said: “We are committed to ensuring that environmental permit applications are assessed thoroughly and transparently.

“This consultation provides an opportunity for local communities and other interested parties to review the application submitted by 2 Sisters Food Group Limited and share any relevant comments.

“We will carefully consider all information available to us, including consultation responses, before reaching a decision on the permit variation application.”

The consultation opened on September 10 and closes on October 8.

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