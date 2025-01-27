Poverty bigger issue for families in England than rest of UK – health visitors

Poverty was a bigger issue for families in England last year than in the rest of the UK, according to an annual survey of health visitors.

The Institute of Health Visiting (iHV) said its research showed the top problem across the UK was mothers’ mental health problems during and after pregnancy.

Some 90% of health visitors surveyed said this is the biggest driver of families across the four nations needing extra health visiting support.

But the second biggest reason set England apart from the rest of the UK, with 86% of health visitors citing poverty affecting families and leading them to need further support.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the second top reason was families struggling with child behaviour problems, such as Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The survey of 1,392 practitioners across the UK between September and early November last year saw more than eight in 10 of them report that demand for health visiting support had risen in the previous 12 months.

Safeguarding issues

Another top reason reported by health visitors for families in England needing extra support was safeguarding issues which were not deemed serious enough to qualify for a social care referral.

Alison Morton, iHV chief executive, said: “In England, health visitors reported that their practice was dominated by social concerns – more families needed help with the impacts of poverty and with babies/children who have safeguarding concerns below the threshold for Children’ s Social Care.

“They were still being asked to support families with concerns around their child’s behaviour, including neurodevelopmental issues like autism and ADHD – however, their time was increasingly being diverted to support families in poverty or with child safeguarding concerns.

“Whilst supporting families living in poverty and with safeguarding concerns is important, the fact that it is now ranked so highly as a top priority for health visitors in England is significant.”

She said poverty can have a negative impact on child health, development and wellbeing now and in the future, including their social circumstances, potentially leading them to be more likely to encounter homelessness or social isolation as well as mental health issues further down the line.

While most survey respondents were based in England, the iHV said the proportion surveyed in the other nations “compares very well with the population distribution across the UK” and is therefore representative.

