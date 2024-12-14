Power finally returned to all homes following Storm Darragh

Power has been returned to all homes that suffered outages during Storm Darragh after the “biggest restoration effort ever”.

Some people faced nearly a week without electricity, after strong winds caused widespread power cuts last weekend.

As of Thursday, more than 2,000 homes in South Wales and the South West of England were still without power.

Lights on

On Saturday, National Grid said all customers were now back on supply.

Roisin Quinn, field operations director for the National Grid, said: “This week has seen the biggest restoration effort ever on our network after the severe impacts of Storm Darragh.

“I would like to thank (customers) for their patience and understanding while we have worked round the clock to repair damage.

“Teams will be in the hardest hit areas for the coming days completing repairs and supporting customers, but our network is now operating under normal conditions.”

Iwan Ward, councillor for Boncath, Clydau and Manordeifi in Pembrokeshire, said earlier this week that the issue had left some without access to a phone, cooker or heating.

Mr Ward criticised the National Grid for “dangling carrots in front us” after residents were promised power would return sooner.

This reversal of fortune comes after The Energy Networks Association said around 161,000 customers were without power immediately after the Storm had hit the UK.

