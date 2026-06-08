Power network upgrades underway in Pembrokeshire amid rising demand

Nation.Cymru staff

National Grid is carrying out upgrades to the electricity network in Pembrokeshire as demand for power in the area continues to rise.

The company says electricity use was increasing locally, particularly as more people switch to electric cars and heat pumps, and more clean, home-grown generation comes online.

Henry Tufnell MP met with engineers in Milford Haven to see how these upgrades are increasing capacity for local communities.

Henry Tufnell MP said: “It was great to visit the site in Milford Haven and see first-hand the work being carried out to strengthen the local electricity network.

“Investment like this is important for supporting communities and businesses across Pembrokeshire and making sure the area is ready for future growth and cleaner energy.”

National Grid says the upgrades will help provide more capacity for local communities, making it easier to connect new homes, support businesses and enable technologies such as electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar energy.

Steffan Jones, Operations Manager of West Wales Major Projects at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Demand is growing as people use more power in their everyday lives at home and at work.

“We are upgrading our network across Pembrokeshire to support local communities, enable new connections and power future growth.”