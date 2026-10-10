Powys high school slams ‘misleading’ report about campaign to save it from closure

Nation Cymru staff

A Powys high school has condemned the ‘sensationalist reporting’ of the Abergavenny Chronicle, after a ‘misleading and wholly inaccurate report’ claimed that there is a campaign to ‘save’ the school from closure.

The statement followed the publication of a report titled “All Powys councillors will have a final vote on school closures in the county”, which used a photo of Crickhowell High School.

Beneath a sub-heading which reads, “All Powys Councillors will have a vote on decisions to close schools in the county,” Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter, shared: “From now on, all Powys councillors will have a vote on decisions to close schools in the county.

“But the details of the changes that need to be written into Powys County Council’s constitution will need to come back before councillors at a future meeting for ratification.

“At a council meeting on Thursday, October 8, Independent opposition councillors put forward a motion that the final decision on any school closure should be made at a full council meeting, and not by the cabinet.

“This follows warnings from council chiefs that more primary schools need to be closed.

“In July, Powys council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet agreed to start the legal process to close Gladestry at the end of August 2027.

“A consultation is currently taking place on the proposal, which is set to end on October 26.”

“Cllr Ed Jones (Powys Independents), who represents the Old Radnor ward, which includes Gladestry, said: “This is not a motion about one school, community or whether school reorganisation should take place. It is a motion about democratic accountability.

“Schools are the hearts of the community, places where children learn, staff dedicate their careers, and where families build lasting connections.

“When a school closes, the impact can be felt for decades. The only thing that changes is who makes a final decision.”

Later, Cllr Jones put forward a closure motion to move on to the vote, as the council was “going around in circles”, and this was agreed.

This saw 34 councillors vote in favour, 21 against and one abstain.

Whilst the news article doesn’t name Crickhowell, a photo of the school was used along with a caption on Facebook which reads: “A campaign had been launched to save Crickhowell High School. Now, it isn’t just the Cabinet that can make the decision.”

One commenter added: “The article should anyone bother to read, doesn’t mention Crickhowell or any other secondary school. It focusses exclusively on primary schools.

“The parallel article in the Brecon and Radnor on roughly the same topic has a different headline but contains much the same content though written 24 hours earlier as far as i can see. Looks like a press release from someone has been topped and tailed by the journalist.”

Statement

A statement shared to Crickhowell High School’s official Facebook page reads: “Crickhowell High School is extremely disappointed by the misleading and wholly inaccurate report published by The Abergavenny Chronicle, which appears designed to generate alarm rather than inform the public.

“Let us be absolutely clear: Crickhowell High School is not facing closure, and there is no campaign to ‘save’ the school from closure. To suggest otherwise is a gross misrepresentation of the facts.

“It is particularly concerning that a newspaper based outside Powys has chosen to publish such an inflammatory statement about a school in another local authority, seemingly without sufficient regard for the accuracy of its claims or the impact on the school community.

“Crickhowell High School is a thriving, successful school with approximately 950 learners and a strong record of academic achievement. Our recent GCSE results demonstrate this success, with over 80% of learners achieving A*–C grades in a number of core subjects, alongside excellent A-level outcomes and high rates of progression to university. These results reflect the dedication of our students and staff and reinforce our position as a high-performing and highly valued school within the Welsh education system.

“This is a school in a position of strength, not a school in need of saving.

“While we recognise the legitimate public interest in discussions about the future of educational provision, there is a substantial difference between responsible journalism and sensationalist reporting that risks undermining public confidence in a successful school.”

The statement continues: “We must also question the purpose of presenting this story in such a manner. Whether intentional or otherwise, the effect is to create unnecessary anxiety among families, unsettle students and undermine confidence in a school that continues to deliver excellent educational outcomes.

“Our staff work tirelessly to provide the highest standards of education, care and opportunity for our learners. We will not allow misleading reporting to go unchallenged when it risks damaging the reputation of our school and the trust we have worked hard to establish within our community.

“We call upon the Abergavenny Chronicle to correct this post immediately, provide an accurate clarification and ensure that future reporting is based upon verified facts rather than sensationalist headlines.

“Our students, families, staff and wider community deserve accurate, responsible journalism. Crickhowell High School continues to go from strength to strength, and we remain immensely proud of what our school community achieves.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.