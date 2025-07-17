Powys man fined for animal welfare offences

A Powys man has been ordered to pay over £3,400 following multiple breaches of animal health and welfare legislation.

Alastair Meikle, of Gardd Afon, Tafolwern, Llanbrynmair, appeared before Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 15 July, in a case brought by Powys County Council’s Animal Health Team.

Meikle failed to attend the initial court hearing on Tuesday, 24 June, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the following six offences:

*Failing to TB test cattle between October 2023 and April 2025, in breach of a notice issued under the Tuberculosis (Wales) Order 2010.

*Obstructing a lawful inspection by refusing access to council officers and Dyfed-Powys Police, under the Cattle Identification (Wales) Regulations 2007.

*Failing to produce sheep and goat records as required by the Sheep and Goats (Records, Identification and Movement) (Wales) Order 2015.

*Failing to produce a pig register under the Pigs (Records, Identification and Movement) (Wales) Order 2011.

*Obstructing an inspector acting under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (Wales) Regulations 2014.

*Failing to produce records relating to fallen stock, also under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (Wales) Regulations 2014.

TB

The court heard that Meikle had persistently failed to comply with legal requirements, including refusing access to his premises on multiple occasions and failing to register cattle with the British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS).

Despite claiming that no cattle remained on site, subsequent investigations revealed otherwise, with some animals only registered after legal proceedings had commenced.

The court also heard that TB testing, which should have been completed in 2023, was only carried out in April and June 2025 following enforcement action.

Meikle was fined £2,122 for the six offences and ordered to pay £500 in costs and a victim surcharge of £844 – a total of £3,466, payable within 28 days.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “This case highlights the importance of compliance with animal health legislation. The defendant’s actions not only endangered animal welfare but also posed a significant risk to public health and the integrity of the food chain.

“Our Animal Health Team rightly took the offences seriously and acted, resulting in this successful prosecution. If we come across similar cases in the future, we will prosecute.”

