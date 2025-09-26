Powys man jailed for child sex offences

A man from Powys has been jailed after almost a decade of sexual abuse of a young girl.

53-year-old Kerry Price, from Ystradgynlais, conducted a campaign against the victim spanning most of their childhood, from the age of around five until they were a teenager.

Price was found guilty of five counts of a girl under 13 by touching, two counts of causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of sexual assault of a female, two counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, and one count each of taking an indecent photograph of a child, voyeurism, and recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to all of these offences.

14-years

He has been handed an extended 14-year prison sentence.

Detective Constable Stuart Sandy said: “Kerry Price showed no remorse at all for his actions, as is evidenced with his not guilty pleas. He thought he could get away with what he had done, but he was proven badly wrong.

“He abused his victim for a period not far off a decade, starting when they were a young child. What he has done is sickening and will have been a horrendously traumatic experience for both the victim and her family. The victim and her family showed great strength by giving evidence at trial, compared to the defendant, whose defence the judge said, ‘at times bordered on the farcical’.

“Prison is the right place for him, and it is great to see him get an extended sentence.”