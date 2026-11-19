Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Parents are forking out £1,000 a year to ferry their children across the border to be educated in English secondary schools, a senior councillor has found.

Last month, the joint leader of Powys County Council’s Independent group, Cllr Beverley Baynham (Presteigne), tabled a series of questions to find out more detail about the numbers of pupils travelling out of Powys to be educated in English secondary schools in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

This includes a comparison of how many Year 6 pupils from the Presteigne primary schools catchment area there were in January this year, and how many went on to become Year 7 pupils at Presteigne’s John Beddoes campus of Newtown High School in September.

The answer to this question came from cabinet member for education Cllr James Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat – Glasbury).

A total of 68 pupils were in Year 6 across the Presteigne, Knighton, New Radnor and Gladestry primary schools in January.

But just 27 of them went on to John Beddoes, which made up 45 per cent of September’s total intake of 60 pupils.

Cllr Baynham explained that she had looked into the issues following the recent review of the John Beddoes catchment area, which had thrown up the proposal to close Gladestry Church in Wales Primary School.

Cllr Baynham claimed that “no proper planning and consideration” had been made to ensure pupils continued their schooling in Powys.

Cllr Baynham asked for figures on how many school buses, and of what size, were transporting pupils to Lady Hawkins School in Kington, Herefordshire, from the Presteigne, New Radnor, Gladestry and Llandrindod Wells areas.

Cabinet member for transport, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr), replied that one 25-seater Sargeants service number 43 bus goes towards Kington, but there are “currently” no pupils recorded as travelling from the Presteigne area to Lady Hawkins.

The same number 43 bus goes towards Kington from the New Radnor and Gladestry area.

Cllr Charlton said: “One learner is currently recorded as travelling from New Radnor, while no learners are currently recorded as travelling from Gladestry.”

Cllr Charlton continued: “There is no mainstream learner transport service from Llandrindod Wells to Lady Hawkins School.”

Cllr Baynham asked: “How many school buses, and of what size, are transporting pupils to Bishops Castle Community College School (Shropshire) from the Knighton area, Churchstoke area and the Montgomery area?”

Cllr Charlton answered: “No service is currently operated from Knighton.”

She said that a 60-seater bus, the WP260 service, travels from the Churchstoke area, carrying 21 youngsters to Bishops Castle.

Cllr Charlton said: “There are currently no learners or stops recorded within the Montgomery area.”

After receiving the answers, Cllr Baynham said: “I have done my own investigations, and I understand parents are paying in the region of £1,000 per year to access transport from Knighton to Bishops Castle School.

“And whilst the portfolio holder says no learners are recorded, there are 26 pupils who use the bus from the John Beddoes catchment to Lady Hawkins.

“This does not take into account those who are travelling from the Llandrindod area to Lady Hawkins, as I understand some are.”

Cllr Baynham pointed out discrepancies in the answers she had been given, on the one hand being told 45 per cent of Year 6 pupils from the Presteigne catchment area transferred over to John Beddoes by September, while on the other, no pupils were recorded as using the bus to go to Lady Hawkins.

Cllr Baynham said: “So, it begs the question: where are these pupils and why are their parents choosing not to send them to school in Powys and instead opting for English schools?

“I believe there is excellent teaching and learning being provided at John Beddoes, but we need to address why more pupils are choosing not to access this.”