Powys town’s transformation shelved

Plans to transform the centre of a Powys town blighted by poor parking arrangements have been shelved for now as “no specific funding” was found for it from a potential pot of £4 million.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower Claire Hall asked earlier this month for an update on a project to improve Crickhowell Town Centre from the cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, Cllr David Selby.

Cllr Hall said: “On April 16 the Welsh Government announced an extension to its Transforming Towns [TT] programme for a further two years.

“Can the portfolio holder advise when the TT monies that were allocated by Powys County Council for improving Crickhowell Town Centre be available and the proposals for transformation of the town’s high street implemented?”

Consultation

Cllr Hall explained that a scheme has already been drawn up in “full consultation” with the community and had been adopteed by both Crickhowell town council and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority.

She added that the scheme is essentially just “awaiting delivery” once funding is given to it.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Selby who stood down from cabinet last week answered: “Highways (department) did do some consultation work in Crickhowell as part of the transforming high streets work but as there was a fairly clear opposition to any of the proposed works the proposals were put on hold.

“As such there is no specific allocated funding for Crickhowell although that is not to say if the local position were to change, highways couldn’t bid for funding to take forward.”

Transforming Towns

Earlier this year it was announced by the Welsh Government that a funding pot of £4 million is available over the next three years to “help revitalise” town centres in Ceredigion and Powys under the Transforming Towns programme.

The aim of this fund is to: “re-imagine and recreate buildings and open spaces to create resilient and thriving town centres.”

The placemaking plan for Crickhowell which was agreed last year provides a blueprint for the town for a 15 year period up to 2039.

Potential projects to improve the town centre would come from this document.

Placemaking plans can also be adopted as supplementary planning guidance.

The plan sets out the town council’s aspirations for the future development of the town which builds on what is good and tries to address the problems it has.

The plan also provides an evidence base that can be used when applying for grant applications.

Proposals arising from this analysis of what Crickhowell and it’s residents need span several themes and include addressing flood risk, improving access to green spaces in the town, meeting local housing need and developing a local renewable energy network.

Options around transforming the town centre have been put forward with the main aim being to: “create a safer, more pedestrian friendly environment with better crossing options.”

Improvements to parking arrangements are also discussed in the document and include looking for more off street parking opportunities which include even using Crickhowell High School for parking at weekends.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

