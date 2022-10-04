Praise for seamless services provided to Ukranian families in Ceredigion

The use of the Urdd centre at Llangrannog as a welcome centre for Ukrainian refugees has been praised.

Following the surge in refugees fleeing war in Ukraine in early 2022, the first Welcome Centre of its kind was quickly set up in Ceredigion.

The Urdd Gobaith Cymru Gwersyll at Llangrannog was selected as a location by the Welsh Government and it was opened on 28 March.

During the next four months, up until 31 August when the centre was officially closed, 72 Ukranian families were supported through a multiagency delivery group.

A paper compiling Ceredigion County Council’s contribution to the Welcome Centre was presented to cabinet members on 4 October, as well a letter of appreciation by the First Minister of Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Together with partners, you have played a critical role in ensuring Wales has lived up to our ambition of being a Nation of Sanctuary. The Llangrannog Welcome Centre was a real example of the extraordinary warm Welsh welcome we have been able to offer to our new Ukrainian friends.

“Your efforts have demonstrated the Team Wales approach so characteristic of our joint effort to support people seeking sanctuary.”

‘Tears when they left’

Councillor Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion County Council praised the “integrated and seamless way” that agencies worked together to support the 72 Ukrainian families.

“Most were worried about their families in Ukraine, their future, how they would be able to find a job in this country and secure permanent accommodation. They were also very concerned about getting their children into school.

“We received consistent feedback that the Urdd and Council staff at the Welcome Centre were helpful, friendly, and always there to help. They valued the quality of the accommodation, felt safe and that the help with obtaining key UK documents was invaluable to them.

“Some stated that they were in tears when they arrived from Ukraine, and were in tears when they left Llangrannog, having received such excellent care and support.”

Lowri Jones, director of the Llangrannog Urdd Gobaith Cymru Centre, added: “Humanitarian support has been at the core of the Urdd’s work since our establishment in 1922. The Welcome Centre at Llangrannog would not have been possible without the support of Urdd members and schools enabling us to open our doors to families from Ukraine.

“The partnership working with Ceredigion Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board meant that the multiagency team allowed us to offer the best support for the families in their time of need.”

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has thanked Wales households who have come forward to offer their homes for Ukrainians fleeing the war and has encouraged more households to provide this vital support.

