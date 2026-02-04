Praise for special school at centre of new building row

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A special school with soaring pupil numbers which has undergone “a period of great uncertainty” has been praised by Estyn inspectors.

They said relationships between staff and pupils at Ysgol Heol Goffa, Llanelli, were very strong and that despite some challenges the latter thrived in a caring, ambitious environment.

The school had 77 pupils aged three to 19 when Estyn last visited in 2017 compared to 127 now – a rise of 64% – and the building itself was, according to the inspection report, ”no longer fit for purpose in several key areas”.

Ysgol Heol Goffa has been the subject of fierce debate after plans to replace it were dropped by the Plaid-Independent-led council in 2024 on the grounds of cost.

There was an outcry in many quarters and after much deliberation cabinet agreed last July to press ahead with a new 150-place school, subject to planning permission and business case approval from the Welsh Government.

The Estyn report referred to a “period of great uncertainty” in the lead-up to last July and went on to highlight several positive findings.

The headteacher and senior school representatives, it said, provided calm and steady leadership and staff understood pupils’ needs well and helped them enjoy learning and grow in confidence, with teaching assistants playing an essential role.

“Teachers provide a wide range of learning experiences, including sensory exploration, outdoor learning, group work and creative tasks,” said the report. “The curriculum is broad, ambitious and aligned with Curriculum for Wales.”

Activities outside the classroom were “particular strengths”, it said, adding that many pupils took on physical challenges like the Duke of Edinburgh Award or skiing.

It’s not just pupils who ventured outside. Dennis, the school dog, was nominated in a school dog of the year award and headed off to the Palace of Westminster, London, where he was announced as the runner-up.

The Estyn report said nearly all the three to 19-year-old pupils at Ysgol Heol Goffa had severe learning difficulties and that most had additional needs in speech, language and communication.

Dedicated

They were helped by what inspectors described as a dedicated well-being team providing valuable therapeutic and sensory support. “Nearly all pupils demonstrate highly positive behaviour and many make strong improvements in self-regulation and communication over time,” said the report.

There were also “deep connections” with the community, evidenced by regular visits to residential homes, projects with older people and partnerships with local charities. Meanwhile school governors provided “effective support and challenge”.

Turning to the school building, the report said many classrooms restricted pupils’ movement, limiting access to learning particularly for wheelchair users. Access to the senior block, it said, was unsuitable for some pupils who had to leave the school perimeter to re-enter. Facilities to support independent living were “outdated and poorly equipped” and a hydrotherapy pool was lacking.

Inspectors said these shortcomings had a negative impact on pupils’ well-being and independence.

They also noted the absence of the dedicated school nurse, and said concerns raised in a safeguarding letter needed to be addressed. Another area for improvement was clearer accountability among leadership roles.

Ysgol Heol Goffa headteacher Ceri Hopkins and the council’s director of education Owain Lloyd said: “We warmly welcome Estyn’s report, which highlights the exceptional achievements of our inspirational pupils and recognises the unwavering dedication, expertise and passion of our staff. The findings reflect a school community that strives every day to provide the very best education, care and support for our learners.

“We are fully committed to building on this positive foundation and are already working in close partnership with colleagues across education and health, to address the areas identified for improvement.”

‘Proud’

The school has details of and reaction to the Estyn report on its Facebook page, including from head boy Josh Davies who said: “We are very happy with the report and feel proud. We agree that staff are very caring and that there is a strong bond between student and teacher. Heol Goffa is happy and amazing place and Estyn also said this. Pupils really want to have a school nurse to help care for any pupil with medical needs.”

Labour town councillor Shaun Greaney described the report as “a glowing testimony to the wonderful staff and amazing pupils achieving so much despite the school building being substandard”. He added: “What could these courageous and incredible children achieve in a brand new, state-of-the-art school?”