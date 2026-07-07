Precious mid Wales landscapes reconnected for nature

Nation Cymru staff

A 96 hectare area of ancient woodland has been purchased by RSPB Cymru to help reconnect two precious landscapes to help wildlife in mid Wales to thrive.

On Wales Nature Week, RSPB Cymru is celebrating the successful purchase of Gallt-y-bere. The 96-hectare area of ancient woodland, ffridd and upland habitats forms the vital missing link between the two parts of its Gwenffrwd-Dinas nature reserve in the Elenydd.

Made possible through a philanthropic loan, followed by a strong response to RSPB Cymru’s fundraising appeal, the acquisition represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reconnect a fragmented landscape and create a larger, more resilient area for wildlife to thrive. The generosity of thousands of supporters was instrumental in securing this precious landscape for nature.

Located by the banks of the river Tywi in North Carmarthenshire, Gallt-y-bere sits between two separate sections of the RSPB Gwenffrwd-Dinas nature reserve. This area is home to internationally important habitats, from rare Atlantic Oak woodlands, known also as Celtic rainforests, to ffridd and peat bogs.

It’s also a stronghold for Pied Flycatchers, a summer migrant bird that thrives in oak woodlands, as well as a range of other wildlife, from Cuckoos and Wood Warblers to Pine Martens, and Whinchats.

Bringing Gallt-y-bere into conservation stewardship will allow RSPB Cymru to manage the area as one connected landscape for the first time in almost 60 years. The acquisition will deliver significant benefits for wildlife by improving and creating new connections between habitats across the reserve.

The RSPB has been active at Gwenffrwd-Dinas for over a century, first by supporting the Kite Committee in their efforts to protect Red Kites and later acquiring land to protect vulnerable habitats and wildlife. Today, with Gallt-y-bere now protected, RSPB Cymru is taking another important step towards creating a more resilient future for Wales’ wildlife.

Jonathan Cryer, Site Manager at RSPB Gwenffrwd-Dinas, said: “Gallt-y-bere is a truly magical place, and I’m thrilled that we’re in a position to expand and improve its rare habitats and wildlife.

“Securing this site is a brilliant opportunity for us to strengthen ancient woodland, restore upland habitats and create the conditions needed for rare wildlife such as Hen Harrier to flourish in the future.

“This would not have been possible without the generous support from our philanthropic donors and our amazing supporters who contributed to the fundraising appeal.”

The expanded reserve will create exciting opportunities for the recovery of woodland and upland wildlife. By linking newly acquired land with existing heathland habitats, the reserve now contains a sufficiently large area to support breeding Hen Harriers. Although this Red-Listed bird is occasionally seen in the area, there have been no recent breeding attempts.

Surveys this summer, funded by Natural Resources Wales will help identify the full range of habitats and species present across the newly acquired land and inform future management. Existing wildlife-rich grasslands may be expanded and enhanced, providing greater resilience for important plants and wildlife, including species such as Whorled Caraway and Wood Bitter-vetch.

The purchase also creates opportunities to work closely with local farming tenants to demonstrate how nature recovery and sustainable farming can successfully work hand in hand across the wider landscape.

Looking ahead, RSPB Cymru will work with local communities and partners to restore and protect this newly connected landscape, ensuring it supports wildlife for generations to come.