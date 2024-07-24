‘Predatory’ man jailed for 24 years after admitting sexual offences against children

A man, who carried out a catalogue of sexual offences against children, has been jailed for 24 years.

Christopher Murray, who was described as dangerous by the police, pleaded guilty to 32 counts of indecent assault, indecency with a child, assault by penetration, and rape.

Murray, 63, who lived in Risca and Caldicot, admitted offences against four children during the 1990s.

He was handed a 24-year extended sentence, comprising 18 years in prison followed by a six-year extended licence period, when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 19 July.

He was made the subject of a life-long sexual harm protection order designed to control his access to children and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

‘Predatory’

Detective Constable Abigail Short, the officer in the case, said: “The bravery and resilience that Murray’s victims have shown throughout this investigation has been truly inspirational.

“Murray is a dangerous man, whose wicked, predatory and relentless behaviour has caused immense suffering to his victims, further compounded by the trauma of going through the court process.

“For victims, taking the first step to speak out about such horrific abuse is hard and I commend their courage and bravery.

“Hopefully, this 24-year extended prison sentence will finally allow them to move on with their lives and provides the closure they’ve so desperately needed.”

Murray will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Short added: “We hope this outcome shows other victims of sexual abuse that they will be listened to, believed and respected.

“We take all allegations of sexual abuse, particularly against children, very seriously and if a report is made to us, we will investigate it thoroughly.”

