Preferred option for A494 River Dee Bridge replacement announced

The plans for a replacement for the A494 River Dee Bridge, a key part of north Wales’ road infrastructure, have taken another step forward as the preferred option is announced.

A public consultation was held looking at five possible options. This confirmed there was strong support for Option E, the best performing option, and further work has also been carried out to address some of the comments raised. Option E has is therefore announced as the preferred option as it is the most affordable, has a lower environmental footprint and is the most practical to deliver. It will will provide a new single bridge structure with full provision for active travel within the new bridge.”

Active travel paths

Work at the railway would be minimised with the existing highway verge area through the structure being reconfigured to facilitate an up to 3km of new and improved active travel paths. The preliminary design, which considers the environmental and engineering issues in more detail, continues to be developed, taking account of the comments made during the consultation. The next stage will be to publish draft Orders and an Environmental Statement which will allow stakeholders to comment, support or object to the proposals. This is programmed for Autumn 2025 and public exhibitions will be held during this period where officials and the project team will be available to answer any queries. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 to early 2027. A new bridge is needed as the requirement for repairs on the existing bridge is increasing. Inspections and monitoring to date have concluded that the frequency of repairs and the risk of major repair and intervention requiring the closure of the bridge is growing year-on-year. The preferred option identified in 2019 has been reviewed and new scheme options are proposed that ensure better alignment with current policies whilst improving value for money and resilience along this strategically important corridor. A further priority is to reduce disruption during construction as far as possible.

Priority

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government and we are moving ahead with the plans for a replacement for the A494 Dee Bridge. “I’m pleased today to be able to announce the preferred option, which is the most cost-effective and has the least environmental impact. The plans can now move ahead to the next stage with a view to publish the draft orders later this year.” He added: “I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation on the future of this vital road link. Along with our plans for improved bus and rail travel in the region, the replacement bridge will further strengthen the transport infrastructure in North Wales.”

