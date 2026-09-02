Preferred site identified for children’s centre after 25-year fundraising campaign

Nation.Cymru staff

A site has been identified for a proposed new centre bringing together services for children and young people after more than £1.1 million was raised by local supporters.

Tudor House at St David’s Park in Carmarthen is the preferred location for the facility, which would replace the existing Children’s Centre at Tŷ Arthur, Glangwili Hospital.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said the current centre no longer meets the needs of services or the people who use them because of limited space, accessibility problems and difficulties bringing different services together.

A six-week engagement exercise on the proposed move has now begun, with staff, families, service users and local communities being asked for their views before any final decision is made.

The proposed centre would bring health, social care, education, charity and community services together, allowing families to access different forms of support and attend appointments at the same location.

Plans include additional clinic and assessment rooms, space for professionals from different services to work together and facilities designed for autistic children, those with ADHD and children with complex needs.

There could also be improved wheelchair access, separate waiting areas for different age groups and outdoor space for play, therapy and assessments.

The proposed site is 2.8 miles from the existing centre at Glangwili Hospital.

More than £1.1m has been raised towards a purpose-built centre through the Bandi Appeal since it was launched in 1999, with donations coming from local people, businesses and community groups.

The project is being developed by the health board in partnership with Canolfan Plant Sir Gâr, the charity behind the appeal, and Carmarthenshire County Council.

Lee Davies, executive director of strategy and planning at the health board, said: “The Children’s Centre project is an important ambition for local families, Bandi trustees, staff and partner organisations.

“For more than 25 years, supporters of the Bandi Appeal have worked hard to raise money and keep this project moving forward. We are very grateful for their support and commitment to children’s services.

“Identifying a preferred site is an important step forward. We look forward to hearing the views of staff, service users and local communities as the plans continue to develop.”

Welcoming

Nick Williams-Davies, general manager for women and children, said: “We want to create a welcoming centre designed around the needs of children, young people and families.

“By bringing services together in one place, we can make it easier to access support and create spaces where children and young people feel comfortable, safe and respected.

“Most importantly, we want families, staff, children and young people to help shape the future of the centre.”

The centre would primarily serve children and young people from Carmarthenshire, although some specialist services would continue to support families from Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The health board has secured Welsh Government funding to develop a detailed business case for the project.

The consultation runs for six weeks from September 2, with the feedback used to inform the next stage of the plans before a final decision is taken.

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