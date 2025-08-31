Pregnant women urged to get whooping cough vaccine after baby death

Pregnant women have been urged to get vaccinated following the death of a baby after contracting whooping cough.

The death, which happened between January and June 2025, is the first fatal case of the infection in the UK this year.

The baby’s mother had not had the vaccine, which is usually offered at 20 weeks pregnant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough, which can be dangerous for very young babies.

ADACEL

Pregnant women will usually be offered a vaccine called ADACEL that protects against whooping cough, diphtheria and tetanus, according to the NHS website.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA deputy director, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have so tragically lost their baby.

“Ensuring women are vaccinated in pregnancy has never been more important.

“It is vital that pregnant women and young infants receive their vaccines at the right time, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks.

“This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth.

“We want to ensure every expectant mother is offered the vaccine at the optimal time and understands that this vaccine is the best way to protect their baby during those crucial first weeks after birth.

“If you are pregnant and approaching 20 weeks, and haven’t been offered the whooping cough vaccine, please speak to your GP or midwife today to find out how you can get your vaccine.”

Last week, health minister Stephen Kinnock said it is “common sense” for parents to vaccinate their children, amid what he described as a rise in “vaccine hesitancy” following the Covid pandemic.

