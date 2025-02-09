Pregnant women urged to take precautions during lambing season

Health chiefs are reminding pregnant women in Wales to avoid contact with animals that are giving birth, have recently given birth, or have aborted.

This advice, which also applies to women who may not yet know they are pregnant, is particularly relevant during the lambing season in Wales.

Public Health Wales is issuing guidance due to the risks posed by infections that can occur in some ewes, which may have serious consequences for pregnant women.

Weakened immune systems

Pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems, such as individuals undergoing chemotherapy or with certain medical conditions, who come into close contact with sheep during lambing may be at risk.

Infections including enzootic abortion (EAE), Q fever, Salmonella, and Campylobacter can be transmitted, as well as other zoonotic infections including Toxoplasma and Listeria.

Dr Christopher Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist and Head of the Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre, said: “While it’s rare for pregnancies to be affected by animal contact, the potential consequences can be serious.

“It is important for pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are aware of the risks posed during this season and take precautions to protect themselves.

“Avoiding close contact with lambing ewes and other animals giving birth is the best way to reduce this risk.”

Infection

To reduce the risk of infection, pregnant women are advised to avoid assisting with lambing, calving, or kidding and to avoid contact with new-born lambs, calves, kids, or any afterbirth, birthing fluids, or contaminated materials (e.g. bedding, clothing).

The should also ensure they do not handle clothing, boots, or any materials that may have come into contact with recently birthed animals or afterbirths.

These items should be washed on a hot cycle before handling.

Household members who have attended lambing ewes or other birthing animals must also ensure they take appropriate hygiene precautions, including wearing protective clothing and washing thoroughly.

Full details of precautions are available here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

