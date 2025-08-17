Preparations underway for Wales’ first chocolate festival

Molly Stubbs

Plans are in motion for Wales’ first ever chocolate festival, set to be held on Saturday, 25 October 2025 in mid Wales.

Llanidloes in Powys will play host to a variety of Welsh chocolate vendors and themed-activities, including an indoor chocolate market, hot chocolate pop-up, cooking demonstrations, film screenings, a Cacao Dance experience, and lots of opportunities for chocolate tasting.

The mastermind behind the festival, Meredith Whitely, is the founder of a hot chocolate brand and a member of the Llanidloes Chamber of Trade, in partnership with whom she is organising the day.

‘Delicious day’

Llanidloes is already home to a number of chocolate businesses, including Coco Pzazz, a sustainable factory and shop that incorporates artwork into its chocolate and packaging, and Calm Cocoa, Meredith’s brand of handmade, ethical instant hot chocolate.

Other local businesses are preparing unique dishes and displays for the festival’s events, which will include the Chocolate Market at Minerva Arts Centre and a hot chocolate popup at Wild Oak Cafe (in the Cwtch corner).

Meredith, who is a meditation teacher as well as a chocolate lover, told Powys County Times: “The Chocolate Festival will be a fun and delicious day that celebrates the many fascinating parts of chocolate and cacao, as well as the lovely community of Llanidloes.”

Ideas

Further events will be added to the itinerary over the coming months, and Meredith has been busy gathering ideas from the local community.

Meredith wrote on Facebook: “”It will be a lovely way to celebrate Llanidloes, but also to enjoy some delicious chocolate!

“We’ll need a small number of volunteers before and on the day, but I also wanted to see if you have any suggestions for chocolate-related activities or workshops you’d like to run or be involved in (or can suggest someone else who might be able to run something). I’ve spoken to some people already but I suspect there are lots of talented people out there that I don’t know about!”

In the comments of her Facebook post, residents have been sharing their excitement, alongside their thoughts on nearby chocolate festivals and what they’d like to see. One commenter wrote “Maybe a treasure hunt activity involving ‘Golden Tickets’”, while another shared “I would happily enjoy chocolate fountain with strawberries and marshmallows like they have at the Show. The date is booked!”

For more updates, follow @chocolatefestivalwales on Facebook and Instagram, or visit the festival’s site here. If you have a chocolate or desserts business and would like to be involved, email: [email protected].

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

