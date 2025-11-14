Prepare for flooding impacts across Wales this weekend

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking people to be vigilant and prepared this Friday and into Saturday as Storm Claudia brings heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding and disruption in Wales.

While most of Wales will see heavy rainfall and possible flood impacts, significant flooding is expected in areas of south east and mid Wales from Friday and into Saturday.

With rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, we expect to see many flood alerts and warnings issued. We also expect the heavy rain to cause surface water issues.

A Met Office amber warning for rain has been issued for south east and mid Wales from 12pm Friday 14 November until late that night. A yellow warning for rain is in place for large parts of Wales from 6am Friday 14 November to 6am Saturday 15 November.

People are being urged to consider any steps they may need to take now to be prepared.

Register for NRW’s free flood warning service at naturalresources.wales/flooding or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Check the flood warning pages on NRW’s website for local Flood Alerts and Flood Warnings. These pages are updated every 15mins.

Think about how you can prepare your home and business now. Move valuables and vehicles to a higher location and think about packing a flood kit. NRW’s website has a range of information on how people can prepare for flooding.

NRW is calling on people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through flood waters. While coastal flood impacts are not currently expected, people are urged to remain vigilant.

NRW teams have also been working alongside the Flood Forecasting Centre, emergency responders and our local authority partners to prepare for this weather, monitoring forecasts and rainfall predictions and providing updates as confidence in the forecasts grows.

Flood alerts and warnings will be issued by NRW as rivers reach trigger levels.

Alun Attwood, Duty Tactical Manager Wales at Natural Resources Wales said: “The amber and yellow rain warnings in place from the early hours of Friday and into Saturday are expected to bring significant impacts across Wales.

“With rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, we expect to see many flood alerts and warnings issued as a result of Storm Claudia.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.

“We do not provide flood warnings for flooding from surface water, so it’s important for everyone to know their flood risk.

“If flooding is forecast in your area, we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. Think about preparing a flood kit with any important documents and medication, moving your car to higher ground and moving treasured possessions upstairs or to a higher place.

“We also want to remind people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through flood waters as you don’t know what lies beneath.

“Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for latest information on the flood warnings, and find practical advice on what to do before, during and after a flood.”

Flood alerts and flood warnings are updated on the Natural Resources Wales website every 15 minutes and are available to view at www.naturalresources.wales/flooding

Information and updates are also available by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

As well as checking flood risk and signing up for warnings, people can also check NRW’s 5-day flood forecast for the local authority areas across Wales, and find practical advice on how to prepare for flooding