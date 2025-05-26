President Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin ‘has gone absolutely crazy’
Seung Min Kim, Associated Press
President Donald Trump made it clear he is losing patience with Vladimir Putin, levelling some of his sharpest criticism at the Russian leader as Moscow pounded Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles for a third-straight night.
“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Mr Trump wrote in a social media post on Sunday night.
Mr Trump said Mr Putin is “needlessly killing a lot of people”, pointing out that “missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever”.
The attack was the largest aerial assault since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022, according to Ukrainian officials.
At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured.
Conquer
The US president warned that if Mr Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, it will “lead to the downfall of Russia!”
But Mr Trump expressed frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well, saying that he is “doing his Country no favours by talking the way he does”.
“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.
The president has increasingly voiced irritation at Mr Putin and the inability to resolve the now three-year-old war, which Mr Trump promised he would promptly end as he campaigned to return to the White House.
He had long boasted of his friendly relationship with Mr Putin and repeatedly stressed that Russia is more willing than Ukraine to reach a peace deal.
But last month, Mr Trump urged on social media for Mr Putin to “STOP!” assaulting Ukraine after Russia launched another deadly barrage of attacks on Kyiv, and he has repeatedly expressed his frustration that the war in Ukraine is continuing.
‘Not happy’
“I’m not happy with what Putin’s doing. He’s killing a lot of people. And I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin,” Mr Trump told reporters earlier on Sunday as he departed northern New Jersey, where he spent most of the weekend.
“I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all. ”
A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine remains elusive.
Mr Trump and Mr Putin spoke on the phone this past week, and Mr Trump announced after the call that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire talks.
That conversation occurred after Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks since 2022.
But on Thursday, the Kremlin said no direct talks were scheduled.
“Everything out of his mouth causes problems”!
The irony of Trump saying that about Zelensky is off the scale.
And farages best mate, trump, should know. He is off his rocker. Arresting judges. Arresting politicians. Arresting anyone who stands up to him. Proper putin is this lad.
Hear his incoherent speech at West Point where he said stuff about trophy wives, yachts forcing US democracy at the point of a gun on countries.
Still, his bill went through removing medicaid from millions of Americans to make his billionaire backers richer.
Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins to star in One Flew Over The White House…
It’s official…
Crazy serial killers rule the Earth and it’s business as usual for the Masters of War…
Curse tablet anyone…probably more effective than anything so far…
Oh yeah, Tariffs on the EU, none on Russia.
500 Ukr drones towards Moscow suburbs last week. London establishment media silent.
Possible ‘overseas’ element in an attack on a helicopter in the Kursk region, possibly with a VIP on board.
Trumpet two weeks approves another 150m arms package to Ukr.
While doing this, he expects the Russians to agree to a 30 day ceasefire.
Yanks or Euro Elites never learn from history.
Putin can pull out, his illegal invasion is easy to stop by putin.
but as in Gaza the historical context of this conflict is ignored
Still no shortage of Putin bots around, I see.
You seem to have forgotten the lesson from history where letting one state have a piece of another state doesn’t end there.
Yet Again people are missing the point.This conflict started in 2014 after a coupe against the democratically elected government in Ukraine which contained some fascist elements.
As a Result 15,000 Ethnic Russians were killed in Eastern Ukraine.
Note how he continues to “both sides” the genocidal colonisation of Ukraine by Russia. That’s how weak and untrustworthy he is. It’s time for Europe to step up because we can’t trust America to have our backs anymore.
“I don’t like it at all.”
How old are you, Donald – seven or seventy-something?
You sound like the former and thus far too young to be occupying the Oval Office.
Trump thinks Putin is crazy – makes me wonder because Trump’s opinion about anything is highly suspect and for the first time in a decade I’m beginning think I got things wrong about Putin ! Still let’s not rush things as the Big Orange Head will probably come out with a contrasting opinion tomorrow or later in the week.
It takes one to know one.