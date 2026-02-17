Prestigious Triathlon event described as ‘pain in arse’

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

An agreement, securing the Ironman international triathlon competition in Pembrokeshire for up to the next five years has been backed despite concerns it can be a “massive pain in the arse” for some residents.

Since 2011, the annual Ironman event, based in Tenby, sees road closures and parking restrictions to many parts of the south of the county as thousands of athletes compete in a gruelling 2.3-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run.

The event has grown into a major fixture on the international triathlon calendar, attracting athletes and spectators from across the world and, enhancing Pembrokeshire’s profile.

A report for members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, presented by Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett at its February 9 meeting said: “The current Host Agreement with Ironman Wales for the event in Pembrokeshire is due to expire this year, with the 2026 event being the final event delivered under the existing arrangements.

“Ironman has submitted Heads of Terms proposing a new Host Agreement covering the period 2027 to 2029, including an option for a two-year extension subject to mutual agreement. Members are being asked to consider whether the Authority should enter into a new Host Agreement with Ironman for the period outlined above.”

It said a 2025 economic impact assessment, supplied by Ironman indicated athlete, spectator, supplier and Ironman expenditure for the event totalling just over £7.3million, the event involving 3,000 Ironman athletes and 2,000 Ironkids participants.

“Although there is no independent data, it is recognised and noted that the event does attract additional athlete training days and visits outside the event weekend, resulting in additional spend and economic benefit to the county, this would be additional above the economic impact assessment data, supporting the extension of tourism into the ‘shoulder’ season in September,” the report added.

Speaking at the meeting, Cabinet member Cllr Tessa Hodgson, whose Lamphey ward is included in the cycling part of the triathlon, said she had difficulty supporting the proposal, saying: “These events cause a huge amount of disruption in mine and other wards in the south of the county.”

She said there was a need to strike a balance between those who viewed the events as “a massive pain in the arse” and those benefitting, with small businesses that had to close for the duration as they were cut off from customers.

“The event is fantastic and does showcase the county but I’m looking for more balance and empathy for those affected; it’s about striking a balance and I’m not sure the balance is right at the moment.”

The report for members concluded: “Having reviewed the event provision against feedback received and overall benefits received to the county, it is recommended that the new Host agreement should be entered into and PCC continue to support the provision of Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire.”

Members supported the recommendation to enter into the Host Agreement for 2027-2029, with the option to extend for a further two years for 2030-2031, with seven members in favour and two against.