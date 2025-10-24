Prevention key to radically improve Wales’ health

Greater focus on prevention and public health is needed to improve people’s long-term health and reduce pressure on the NHS in Wales, according to Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Sarah Murphy.

Speaking at the Welsh Public Health Conference in Cardiff, Ms Murphy will call on healthcare professionals to become “champions of prevention” – supporting people to make healthier choices, tackling the root causes of obesity, and continuing to cut smoking rates.

She will highlight the scale of the challenge, noting that preventable illnesses continue to have a profound impact on people’s lives, the health service, and the wider economy.

Obesity

Obesity-related illness alone costs NHS Wales an estimated £365 million each year, with around a quarter of adults classed as obese. Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in Wales, responsible for around 3,845 deaths and 17,000 hospital admissions every year.

“Whilst there is a place for weight loss jabs for some people as part of their weight management, they are not the solution for everyone,” the minister will say.

“We must intervene earlier to address the underlying causes. That is why our focus is on a whole-system approach to address obesity’s complex roots.”

Measures

The Welsh Government has already introduced a series of preventative measures aimed at improving public health outcomes. These include:

New regulations on food sales, which from 2026 will restrict multi-buy promotions on less healthy products and prevent them from being placed in key selling locations.

Healthy Eating in Schools regulations, to maximise the benefits of universal free school meals and improve access to healthier food during school hours.

Health Impact Assessments, requiring certain public bodies to demonstrate how they are meeting well-being duties, particularly around creating a healthier and more equal Wales.

Becoming a Marmot Nation, committing Wales to tackling health inequalities identified in the landmark Marmot Review.

A national lung cancer screening programme, due to launch in 2027, which will target those at highest risk.

Lasting change

Ms Murphy stressed that government action alone would not be enough to achieve lasting change.

“Transforming health outcomes for the people of Wales cannot be achieved by government alone. We need people to become champions of prevention in everything they do,” she said.

“Every pound invested in early intervention can yield returns of up to £13 in reduced later costs. Together, we are building a Wales where everyone can thrive, where prevention is woven into every policy decision we make. The future of Welsh health depends on the actions we take today.”