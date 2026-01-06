Previously jailed drug offender caught with crack cocaine stuffed in nappy

A drug dealer is back in prison after drugs, including crack cocaine hidden in a nappy, were found during a search.

Luke Montgomery, 23, from Newport, was jailed for more than eight years after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine respectively.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cannabis/cannabis resin, and possessing criminal property.

Officers responded to a report of a man in possession of a knife on Friday 26 September of last year in Newport and located a person, later found to be Montgomery, matching the description near Caerleon Road.

Narrowly missing a passing car, officers chased Montgomery to a nearby location where he was subsequently arrested and both he and his property were searched.

Class A and B drugs worth £196,900 and more than £37,000 in cash as well as mobile phones were recovered, while a machete discarded by the defendant was also found underneath a parked car.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards, of Gwent Police, said:“Montgomery tried to evade our officers, but he could not escape from the sheer volume of his offending after he and his property were searched.

“Following his swift arrest, vast amounts of cash and 5.7kg heroin, 239.8g cocaine and 280g cannabis, including some stuffed into a nappy, were found by officers.

“When faced with overwhelming evidence gathered by the investigative team, Montgomery had nowhere to turn but to admit to these serious offences, resulting in the defendant entering early guilty pleas.

“It is disappointing to see any defendant back before the court so soon after their previous sentence was heard, but there can be no excuses for anyone who continues to offend while on licence.

“We’re grateful to the support of our communities whose valuable information helps us bring people who only seek to profit from the vulnerable by supplying drugs to justice.”

Montgomery received a sentence of eight years and four months on Tuesday 6 January at Cardiff Crown Court; he was previously jailed in December 2024 for three years as part of Operation Grandale.