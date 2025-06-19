Pride Cymru 2025 set to attract over 50,000 visitors

As temperatures soar, Pride Cymru returns to the Welsh capital this weekend, and what began in 1985 as a modest march along Queen Street led by Cardiff University students has blossomed into one of the UK’s most vibrant LGBTQ+ celebrations.

From fewer than 100 participants at the original march to over 50,000 expected to celebrate in the city centre this weekend, Pride Cymru has grown into one of Cardiff’s most significant cultural and economic events.

Pride Cymru through the years

1985–1987 : The first Pride marches in Cardiff began in 1985, organised by Cardiff University’s Gay Society, with around 100 in attendance.

: The first Pride marches in Cardiff began in 1985, organised by Cardiff University’s Gay Society, with around 100 in attendance. 1999 : The inaugural Cardiff Mardi Gras was held in Bute Park in September 1999, attracting over 5,000 attendees.

: The inaugural Cardiff Mardi Gras was held in Bute Park in September 1999, attracting over 5,000 attendees. 2012 : This year saw the reintroduction of the Pride parade, with approximately 600 marchers joining the festival.

: This year saw the reintroduction of the Pride parade, with approximately 600 marchers joining the festival. 2014–present: The event was officially renamed Pride Cymru in 2014. Since then, attendance has surged to around 50,000 over the whole weekend.

This year, FOR Cardiff is serving as official media partner for Pride Cymru. FOR Cardiff is the Business Improvement District (BID) of Cardiff city centre – a private, not-for-profit membership organisation voted for by the businesses of Cardiff city centre in June 2016.

Carolyn Brownell, CEO of FOR Cardiff said: “Pride Cymru embodies Cardiff’s warm welcome — a celebration of identity, visibility, and community. FOR Cardiff are honoured to support the festival as it returns to the capital, championing equality and belonging across our city.

“Events like Pride Cymru also have a meaningful economic impact, boosting local trade and drawing thousands of visitors. It’s a powerful example of how inclusive celebration benefits the whole city—socially, culturally and economically. With hotels at near capacity, increased footfall across retail and hospitality, and elevated public transport usage, Pride Cymru continues to demonstrate the value of major cultural events to Cardiff’s economy.”

In addition to media partnership, FOR Cardiff supports Pride through city-centre initiatives, including the promotion of LGBTQ+ culture through art, business collaborations, and inclusive public events.

2025 Highlights

The Pride Cymru festival hits the city centre on Saturday 21st – Sunday 22nd June. Expect live performances from UK icons, drag and cabaret shows, DJ sets, dancers and more.

Headliners this year include pop star Ella Henderson, Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard and The Pussycat Doll’s Kimberly Wyatt. For more info and for tickets, visit: pridecymru.com/festival.

But the celebration stretches far beyond Coopers Field. Events around the city include:

The Parade: This year’s parade is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. On Saturday 21 June, starting on Westgate Street at 11am, join thousands of marchers and spectators in celebrating love, inclusion and diversity.

This year’s parade is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. On Saturday 21 June, starting on Westgate Street at 11am, join thousands of marchers and spectators in celebrating love, inclusion and diversity. The World’s First A-Spec Cabaret at The Queer Emporium : The spotlight shines on a-spec joy as the world’s first asexual, a-romantic, and agender cabaret hits The Queer Emporium for one night only on Saturday 21 June.

: The spotlight shines on a-spec joy as the world’s first asexual, a-romantic, and agender cabaret hits The Queer Emporium for one night only on Saturday 21 June. The Big Queer Picnic at Sophia Gardens : on Saturday 21 June join a free, community led, picnic that celebrates Pride in a more grassroots way. Expect queer art, live music, performances, and more, all in a chill outdoor setting.

on Saturday 21 June join a free, community led, picnic that celebrates Pride in a more grassroots way. Expect queer art, live music, performances, and more, all in a chill outdoor setting. The Golden Cross Street Party : featuring 25 incredible acts and a surprise headliner that’ll have the whole street dancing on Sunday 22 June.

: featuring 25 incredible acts and a surprise headliner that’ll have the whole street dancing on Sunday 22 June. Pride Afterparty at Flight Club: On Sunday 22 June, expect DJ sets, colourful face painting, tasty nibbles, and the launch of their brand-new Pride cocktail ‘Love Wins’ – sales of which will raise money for MindOut, a charity supporting the mental health of LGBTQ+ communities.

On Sunday 22 June, expect DJ sets, colourful face painting, tasty nibbles, and the launch of their brand-new Pride cocktail sales of which will raise money for MindOut, a charity supporting the mental health of LGBTQ+ communities. A whole weekend of celebrations at Mary’s : From guest DJs and special cabaret events to all day parties and Sunday bingo.

: From guest DJs and special cabaret events to all day parties and Sunday bingo. Raving Rainbow cocktails at Slug & Lettuce : Available until 30 June, and also available as a Raving Rainbow Cocktail Tree made for sharing.

: Available until 30 June, and also available as a Raving Rainbow Cocktail Tree made for sharing. Loud & Proud cocktails at Tonight Josephine: with 25% of the profits from the Pride menu donated to charity.

For more information visit: www.forcardiff.com/blogs/%f0%9f%8c%88-pride-cymru-2025-whats-on

The Safe Places Network at Pride Cymru 2025

If you’re feeling unsafe at any point during the Pride celebrations, Safe Places is here to help. This citywide network, supported by FOR Cardiff, includes over 90 businesses where anyone can take refuge. Whether you need to:

have a private conversation,

call a friend or taxi, or

ask someone to contact emergency services,

Safe Places are clearly signposted and guarantee a friendly face and meaningful support.

