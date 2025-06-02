Priests call for probe into running of Archbishop of Wales’ home Diocese

Martin Shipton

Two retired priests who worship at Bangor Cathedral have called for a full inquiry into the Diocese of Bangor following revelations about safeguarding and financial concerns.

In May 2025 the cathedral was put into the ecclesiastical equivalent of “special measures” and a “serious incident report” sent to the Charity Commission following the publication of two reports.

However, critics of the Archbishop of Wales Andy John, who is also the Bishop of Bangor, said the moves must not divert attention from what they see as the cause of the crisis: his poor leadership.

Independent investigators reported incidents of inappropriate sexual behaviour and other serious safeguarding concerns that left people feeling unsafe.

Controversial

The cathedral was led by its Sub Dean Sion Rhys Evans, whose appointment by the Archbishop had been controversial and whose departure under a cloud was eventually announced at the end of 2024 after he had been on gardening leave for 10 months amid concerns about alleged financial irregularities and other matters.

Now, in a letter to The Church Times, the Rev Dr John Prysor-Jones and the Very Rev Professor Gordon McPhate have said the time has come for a more all-embracing inquiry.

Their letter states: “We write as members of the College of Priests at St Deiniol’s Cathedral, Bangor, where we have worshipped for 13 and eight years, respectively, since retirement. We have a sacramental, preaching, and pastoral ministry, but take no part in the management of the cathedral. Between us, we have had more than 70 years of ministry in parish, cathedral, hospital, and university settings, in which we have both held senior management positions.

“After the Visitation of Bangor Cathedral [a form of inspection which resulted in one of the inquiry reports], recommendations were published, and a process of implementation was outlined. Being told to simply ‘move on’ is, however, insufficient for many in the cathedral community. Our impression is that several younger employed people and students have stopped worshipping with us. The reputational damage to the cathedral, the diocese, and the Church in Wales is considerable.

“The published report is unsatisfactory because it was limited by narrow terms of reference, and so the Visitation team did not take evidence and make findings of fact, instead reaching conclusions based on impressions, with a disproportionate focus on the cathedral choir.

“The report seems to ignore the unhappy 14-year history of staff leaving the cathedral — including successive Deans, five clergy, a Director of Music, and a verger — some of whom suffered physically and mentally, and it has been rumoured that substantial out-of-court settlements were paid. Further rumours of financial mismanagement, possibly involving illegality, raise more questions. The cathedral community has little confidence in the ability of the Chapter [the cathedral’s ruling body] to lead the implementation of the recommendations, based on its past performance.

“When the Sub-Dean suddenly left the cathedral early in 2024, our advice was that an Acting Dean should be appointed for a fixed period to ensure stability, continuity, direction, trust-building, and ongoing pastoral care; otherwise, chaos would ensue, which has happened. This would still be our advice, to ensure that the implementation process is complete before the appointment of a new Dean. The advertisement for the Dean’s post is, however, already on the diocesan website and in the Church Times, but combined with responsibility for a ministry area.”

Formal inquiry

The letter continues: “We urge that the Bishops of the Province should commission a formal inquiry into the diocese of Bangor and its cathedral since 2011, and that this should be led by an external person of proven ability to find the truth, with a theological and pastoral background, assisted by advisers in organisational management, canon law, civil law, and criminal law. That person would have power to see all documentation, take evidence, make findings of fact, make recommendations, and ensure publication of the final report.

“The claim of confidentiality has left too many legitimate questions unanswered.

“The peace that Jesus brings is deeply rooted in confronting what is wrong, in putting things right, in restoring relationships, and in releasing the oppressed. There can be no peace without justice.”

‘Highly significant’

Another worshipper at the cathedral, who drew our attention to the clerics’ letter in the Church Times, said: “This is highly significant as they are the first clergy to openly express their unhappiness; for clergy to openly question a bishop is a very rare thing indeed.

“Members of the congregation – unhappy about the events of the past few weeks and embarrassed about the amount of spending by priests on trips abroad and an apparent party to mark Sion Rhys Evans’ ordination and apparently all paid for by the Diocese, let alone the £440,000 spent on cathedral furniture under Evans’ leadership – are hopeful that the Charity Commission are investigating financial matters.

“The lack of oversight and basic governance by the Cathedral Chapter – whose members are, after all, trustees – has been one astonishing aspect of this whole sorry saga. Did no one fulfil their legal obligations as trustee and question this expenditure? It seems not. It’s difficult to see how congregants can now have any confidence in the Chapter. Rumours are circulating that one clergy member of the Chapter has his eye on the job of Dean. The backlash which would follow such an appointment would be severe.”

Westminster College

Meanwhile Sion Rhys Evans has already left the job he took up earlier this year as Bursar and General Manager at Westminster College, Cambridge. The role at the college, which trains ministers for the United Reformed Church, has a salary of between £65,000 and £70,000.

Currently, however, the job is being advertised again.

When we contacted the college to see if Sion Rhys Evans was still working there, we were told that he wasn’t. The person who answered the phone said she wasn’t allowed to give further information, so we left a message, asking the principal to return our call. He did not do so.

Archbishop Andy John declined to comment when we asked him earlier whether he or anyone else in the diocese had given Sion Rhys Evans a reference for the job in Cambridge.

