Primark celebrate half a century since opening first shop in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Primark is celebrating half a century of bringing affordable fashion and clothing to the people of Wales.

Primark is celebrating 50 years in Wales with commemorative window displays in Cardiff, Wrexham and Newport installed to mark the milestone.

Primark opened its first store in Wales, in Newport back in May 1976. The Newport store opened as just the fifth Primark store in Great Britain, making Wales one of the very first places in the country to welcome the retailer.

It remains on the same site today in the heart of the city on Commercial Street and retains the title of the first and smallest store in Wales with 15,400sq. ft of retail space. Following the successful opening, the next store followed in Swansea in 1978 before Cardiff opened its doors in 1981.

The Cardiff store has since expanded and moved location twice and at 87,000 sq.ft is now the largest Primark in Wales. Today, Primark has eight stores covering over 300,000 sq. ft of retail space across Wales’s much-loved cities and towns and employs more than 1,100 retail colleagues nationally.

Demand for affordability

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “Welsh high streets and the way people shop has changed enormously over the last 50 years, but the demand for great quality and affordable fashion and essentials is just as strong as it was when we first opened our doors.

“We’re proud to be part of the community of Wales, providing employment and career opportunities as well playing an active part in the localities we serve. Here’s to the next 50!”

Across the UK, Primark operates 199 stores, including eight in Wales, and employs over 30,000 colleagues.

Since introducing its carrier bag charge, Primark teams across Wales have also raised over £1 million and counting for charity. This includes donations to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital charity and Wales Air Ambulance.