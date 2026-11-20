Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Retail giant Primark has announced the location of its next shop in Wales.

The major high street retailer has chosen Haverfordwest as its next planned Welsh foothold – located at the former Wilko’s site in the riverside area of the town.

After a comprehensive refurbishment and fit out the store is planning to open in 2028.

Last month, Pembrokeshire Council chiefs backed a lease for a “major high street retailer” to come to the vacant former Wilko’s store at Haverfordwest’s Riverside at a special extraordinary meeting , but no details of who that was were released at the time.

Local speculation has previously focused on budget clothes retailer Primark occupying the site.

The site is part of the Riverside Shopping Centre estate, acquired by Pembrokeshire County Council in November 2020.

It was home to the town’s Wilko store until the retailer closed it in 2023 after its parent company went into administration.

A report for members at that meeting said: “Since becoming vacant, the property has represented one of the most significant empty commercial units in the county town.

“Recognising its strategic importance, the council has pursued proposals to refurbish and repurpose the building to secure a new occupier, increase town centre footfall, generate rental income, increase employment opportunity and support the wider regeneration of Haverfordwest.”

It added that a lease offer from “major high street retailer” was considered to “provide best value to the council, both in terms of rental income and the wider economic benefits associated with securing a nationally recognised occupier within the town centre”.

At the meeting, Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller said the scheme was about “regenerating Haverfordwest and increasing footfall,” which would ensure “a long-term future” for the Riverside area.

He said the proposal wasn’t “about accepting any business,” but one that would be an “effective footfall driver” for the area.

He went on to say: “This won’t be ‘job done’ in terms of Haverfordwest,” adding: “This won’t be the only tenancy announced in 2026, I’m pretty confident on that.”

Since that lease agreement backing, it has now been confirmed that Primark will be coming to Haverfordwest.

A Primark Spokesperson said: “Having celebrated 50 years in Wales this year, we’re pleased to be continuing our story with a new store in Haverfordwest. We’ve been part of Welsh high streets and communities for half a century, and this new store represents an exciting next chapter for Primark in Wales. This investment reflects our continued commitment to Welsh high streets, and we look forward to becoming part of Haverfordwest and its local community.”

The arrival of the leading high street retailer is expected to create new jobs, attract more visitors to the town and strengthen Haverfordwest’s position within the region.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration Cllr Paul Miller said: “I’m pleased to be able to announce today that a deal has now been signed to bring Primark to Unit 1, Old Bridge, Haverfordwest.

“We’re delighted to have secured Primark as an anchor tenant and are very much looking forward to their new store opening in due course.

“Attracting nationally recognised brands, as part of a mix of uses in the town centre, is key to creating a vibrant and sustainable town centre.

“Primark’s arrival will enhance the retail mix in Haverfordwest and draw additional visitors into the town which will in turn create new opportunities for local businesses to benefit from that increased footfall.

“I can feel real change happening in Haverfordwest and I know the public are starting to see and feel it too.

“We are probably 10 years into a 15-year plan to transform Haverfordwest Town Centre but the key building blocks are now in place.

“Western Quayside is complete. The new interchange is open and making it easy and convenient to visit Haverfordwest. Now Primark have shown real confidence in that plan by taking a long lease on the largest unit in the town centre. Momentum is building nicely and we expect a number of further tenancy announcements to follow in the near future.”

Local Member Cllr Tom Tudor also welcomed the news: “This is fantastic news for Haverfordwest, the county town of Pembrokeshire, and will be warmly welcomed by residents and visitors alike. It demonstrates how investment in the town centre, including the Public Transport Interchange, Western Quayside, and the Castle Lake Car Park link to Castle Square, has generated significant commercial interest and economic value. The future of the town is looking exceptionally bright.”