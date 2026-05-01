Primary school achieves rare national recognition for inclusive approach

A Welsh primary school has achieved national recognition as a Registered Restorative Organisation from the Restorative Justice Council (RJC), placing it among just three schools in the UK to currently hold this status .

Johnstown Primary School’s recognition reflects their sustained commitment to embedding restorative practice across all aspects of school life, including behaviour support, relationships, inclusion, wellbeing and engagement with families.

The award follows a rigorous assessment process led by the Restorative Justice Council, which evaluated the school’s restorative ethos, policies, staff training and day‑to‑day practice with pupils and families. Registration recognises not only good practice, but consistency, reflection and a long‑term commitment to restorative values.

At Johnstown Primary School, restorative practice underpins how relationships are built, how challenges are addressed, and how the school community works together. The registration process also provided a valuable opportunity for the school to reflect on practice, celebrate strengths and identify priorities for the next stage of its restorative journey.

Deputy Headteacher at Johnstown Primary School, Laura Reynolds, said: “Achieving the recognition of becoming a Registered Restorative Organisation is a proud moment for our school community. It recognises the dedication of our learners, staff and families in embedding restorative values that promote respect, inclusion and positive relationships across our school.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Director of Education & Leisure, Owain Lloyd, said:“We are very proud of Johnstown Primary School for achieving Registered Restorative Organisation Status with the Restorative Justice Council.

This national recognition reflects the school’s strong commitment to fostering positive relationships, inclusion and wellbeing, and to embedding restorative practice as a central part of everyday school life.

Johnstown Primary School’s achievement aligns closely with our priorities across Carmarthenshire to support inclusive, nurturing learning environments where children are supported to thrive both academically and emotionally.”

Significant milestone

Chief Executive Officer of the Restorative Justice Council, Jim Simon, added:“Achieving Registered Restorative Organisation Status is a significant milestone. It demonstrates that restorative practice at Johnstown Primary School is not only well‑intentioned, but embedded, reflective and aligned with the standards we expect of high‑quality restorative work.

“This status recognises the collective commitment of the school community to building a respectful, inclusive culture where relationships are central to learning and wellbeing.”

Johnstown Primary School believes the recognition strongly supports local and national priorities around inclusion, behaviour, attendance and emotional wellbeing. The school is keen to share learning, contribute to wider networks and support other education settings interested in developing restorative cultures.

A celebration event to mark the achievement is currently being arranged, with further details to be shared shortly.