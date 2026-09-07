Primary school could close as falling birth rates hit pupil numbers

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A south Wales primary school could close down next September because of a drop in demand for pupil places linked to falling birth rates.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said Deri Primary faced “ongoing financial pressures”, and the school and its governing body had “advised it is no longer able to sustain a balanced budget”.

School funding is linked to pupil places, and the council has warned the county borough faces “particular” financial issues because falling birth rates in some areas mean surplus pupil places are likely to rise.

A cross-party council group is continuing to assess pupil numbers and financial forecasts for the borough’s schools, which are collectively expected to be £4.3 million over budget this year.

While that work is ongoing, some new school building projects have been put on hold.

There are currently 57 pupils at Deri Primary, which has a capacity for 80 pupils, but the council forecasts surplus places are likely to increase to 33% by next January, and more than 60% by 2031.

The projections of falling pupil numbers mirror forecasts for the school’s finances, with a current deficit of £73,000 expected to grow to more than £250,000 in the red in two years’ time.

“Projected pupil numbers indicate a worsening financial position for the school, with reduced learner numbers leading directly to a significant loss of funding,” the council said in a new report on the proposals.

This drop in pupil demand “creates considerable pressure on the school’s budget and its ability to remain financially viable, making it increasingly difficult for the headteacher and governing body to maintain a balanced budget, sustain appropriate staffing structures, and deliver education efficiently”.

“As a result, the governing body has requested that the local authority consider closure of the school from September 2027,” the council said.

The report describes the school’s potential closure as a last resort, after Deri Primary’s leadership tried “all reasonable alternatives to maintain the school’s long-term viability”.

Those attempts included cutting the number of classes and making collaborative arrangements with Aberbargoed Primary, but were “insufficient to secure a sustainable future” for the Deri school.

The council’s education committee is expected to discuss the closure plan at a meeting on Tuesday September 8, ahead of a consultation period with the school community.

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