Primary school pupils help shape new healthy school menu

Nation.Cymru staff

Primary school pupils across a Welsh county are learning how to cook and taste-testing one of the recipes which will be introduced to their new school menu in the autumn.

Pupils were given the practical lesson in cooking, and were able to give their feedback on the meals, through a collaboration between the catering team at Bridgend County Borough Council, Bridgend Sustainable Food Partnership and The Cookalong Clwb.

As well as learning about cooking pasta and a seven-vegetable tomato sauce, the pupils are also learning about the importance of Welsh-grown vegetables being used in school kitchens.

The Welsh Veg in Schools programme is a partnership between schools and Welsh growers, working to align what is served by schools with what we’re growing in Wales.

The pupils in Bridgend had the opportunity to try Welsh purple sprouting broccoli, which will be introduced alongside organic Welsh carrots from September.

The new school menu has been developed in line with Welsh Government’s latest Healthy Eating in Schools regulations.

This will see at least two portions of vegetables and one portion of fruit provided every day, with restrictions on unhealthy options such as fried food and pastries.

Councillor Martyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Education and Young People, visited one of the sessions this week at Betws Primary School.

He said: “We’re transforming the menu in our schools next term to make sure every child can enjoy a nutritious, healthy meal, every day. This supports their health and development, fuels their learning and sets them up with healthy eating habits for the future.

“I’ve had a fantastic morning here with the class in Betws who have made a delicious vegetable pasta dish. It’s great to see the children engaging with the new menu, trying new things and learning some valuable cooking skills.

“This is a great example of collaboration between our Council catering team, the Bridgend Sustainable Food Partnership, the Cookalong Clwb and our primary schools, to ensure the children are involved in the menu transformation – and importantly, have the opportunity to tell us what they think about the meals.”

Senior teacher at Betws Primary School, Lynsey Lewis, added: “The class has had a brilliant time learning how to cook the new recipe. We’ve had some great responses to what they’ve cooked and lots of the pupils have tried vegetables today which they’ve never had or thought they didn’t like.

“It’s been a fantastic practical lesson, and they’re learned a lot about where our food comes from and the veg that we’re growing in Wales specially for our school kitchens.”

Cookalong Clwb session are running in eleven primary schools — Blaengarw, Ffaldau, Afon Y Felin, Betws, Garth, Tremains, Brackla, Litchard, Pen y Bont, Cefn Cribwr, St Roberts — throughout July.