Prime Minister arrives in Cardiff ahead of King Charles III visit

Prime Minister Liz Truss has arrived at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff ahead of the arrival of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

King Charles III has begun his first visit to Wales as monarch and will start his tour by attending a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at the cathedral.

Charles arrived by helicopter with the Queen Consort and travelled by state limousine in bright sunshine to the service, which is also being attended by Prime Minister Liz Truss and leading figures from Wales.

A booming gun salute fired from Cardiff Castle was heard across the Welsh capital when the King and Queen Consort first arrived.

Schoolchildren and members of the public lined the royal couple’s route to the cathedral.

The Welsh First Minister had previously said that he did not think Friday’s proceedings would offer an opportunity for a meeting with the new Prime Minister.

Mark Drakeford had told Sky News: “I think it’s unlikely that there’ll be that opportunity.

“As you can imagine, these occasions are very carefully worked out in advance and every moment is accounted for.

“The new Prime Minister will be Llandaff today. I doubt it will be an opportunity for a first meeting with her.”

Silent protest

A silent protest against the monarchy will take place in Cardiff as King Charles III visits the city.

The protestors are meeting outside Cardiff Castle at 1pm to stand together, holding posters with the slogans: ‘Why a Monarchy? Divine Right of Kings? Real democracy now’.

The Welsh First Minister has said that any protests will be a “footnote” to the main proceedings, as the King visits Wales.

