‘Real democracy now’ anti-monarchy protest to greet King as he visits Cardiff tomorrow

A silent protest against the monarchy will take place in Cardiff as King Charles III visits the city tomorrow, September 16.

The protestors are meeting outside Cardiff Castle at 1pm to stand together, holding posters with the slogans: ‘Why a Monarchy? Divine Right of Kings? Real democracy now’.

Campaigners want the Welsh public to consider whether a different future, without the monarchy, is possible.

“As soon as King Charles III decided to announce that Prince William should become Prince of Wales, so soon after the death of the Queen, many of us felt compelled to respond,” Bethan Sayed, a former MS for Plaid Cymru and activist said.

“We must discuss the future of Wales, and what we want that to look like. Support for independence is on the rise, in two weeks a march and rally for independence will be held on the very streets that the new king will travel on.

“We need a National conversation about why the Royal family are born to lead over us. Why are we not fit to govern ourselves? Do we want to have a Wales free of the Monarchy? If so, what can that look like?

“People tell us that now is not the time to discuss this issue, however, when the monarchy passes from the incumbent to a new King, now is exactly the time to discuss this matter. It is about fairness, equality, and the Wales we want to shape for future generations.”

A petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now hit 25,000 signatures, just under a week since it was started.

‘Now is the time to discuss’

Labour for an Independent Wales is supporting the action.

“Like our leader Mark Drakeford, we are republicans,” a representative said.

“Now is the best time to discuss how unfair the monarchy is and how unfitting it is for the 21st Century Wales we’re all building.

“Soon 67% of Welsh people will live in fuel poverty while the royals inherit millions, tax free. Our democracy is weakened by their presence and so, ultimately, we push for an independent, socialist, republic of Wales.”

Adam Johannes, organiser of recent protests in Cardiff over rising energy bills said: “Why so much promotion of an unelected Head of State as a common good?

“Is it so we accept as natural, good and right unelected owners of multinational corporations, unelected bankers, the whole panoply of unelected and unaccountable institutions that control and rule over our daily lives in today’s society?

“Do we want to live in a state of permanent austerity with undemocratic trappings like monarchy? Or a democratic republic guaranteeing every citizen the right to adequate food, housing and income.

“Let’s abolish the monarchy, expand democracy, and use the money we save to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.”

‘We need a debate’

Trade Unionist Cerith Griffiths said: “A lot has changed since Queen Elizabeth was crowned over 70 years ago.

“Significantly Wales now has its own Parliament and can pass legislation that makes a difference to those who live in Wales. In 2016 several aspects of the Trade Union Act were dis-applied in Wales but now the Westminster government is overruling those decisions taken by an elected Welsh government.

“If we truly value democracy, then we need to have a debate about the role of the monarchy, and whether them enabling the government of another country overruling the democratic decisions taken here in Wales, really is fit for the 21st century.”

Campaigners are calling upon Welsh Government and Cardiff Council leaders to ask the police to respect the democratic right to protest, given the example of the London Barrister Paul Powlesland, who was threatened with arrest if he wrote ‘Not my King’ on a blank piece of white paper in London this week.

