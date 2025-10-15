Prime Minister challenged on why he won’t ‘show his face’ in Caerphilly

Emily Price

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged in Commons on collapsing Labour support in Wales and why he won’t “show his face” in Caerphilly.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (October 15) Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts criticised Starmer over his reluctance to campaign in Caerphilly ahead of the by-election on 23 October.

A few weeks ago, the Prime Minister told the BBC that he didn’t know whether he was going to go to Caerphilly.

The by-election was triggered by the sudden death of Labour incumbent Hefin David.

The vote next month could have huge implications for the Welsh Government with Labour facing a harder task running Wales if the party lose as expected.

Support

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Saville Roberts asked the Prime Minister what his “problem” was before citing cuts to disability support and the closure of ten local libraries as reasons why he hadn’t joined Labour canvassers in Caerphilly yet.

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP pointed out that the Labour council leader in Caerphilly, Sean Morgan, had resigned last month branding the party a “busted flush” and calling on voters to support Plaid Cymru instead.

Labour has held the seat in the Senedd since devolution began in Wales in 1999 and have won in Caerphilly in every General Election since 1918.

However, Labour’s support in Wales is collapsing with You Gov’s latest poll showing that the 2026 Senedd election will be a two-horse race between Plaid Cymru, currently leading on 30% and Reform, closely behind on 29%.

Speaking during PMQs, Ms Saville Roberts said: “Ahead of his party conference, the Prime Minister told the BBC he wasn’t sure whether he’d campaign in Caerphilly for the by-election on 23 October. This is an important by-election in Wales.

“Well, there’s just over a week to go – and he hasn’t shown his face there yet.

“So what’s the problem, Mr Speaker – is it his party’s decision to close ten libraries in the community, cuts to disability support or perhaps it’s the fact that even the council leader resigned from the Labour party and is calling on people to support Plaid Cymru?”

‘Honest’

In his response, the Prime Minister said: “Well, Mr Speaker she leaves out of her account that we provided £21 billion, the largest ever settlement for Wales, and what did she do? She voted against it.

“And while we’re on the question of money, she’s accepted figures this week that independence would cost every Welsh person £7000. They should be honest about the cost with the people of Wales of their policies.”

It comes amid a row over how much being an independent country could cost Wales.

During a Labour Party conference speech last month, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens claimed Plaid Cymru’s vision of an independent Wales would cost £21 billion a year with working-age adults paying more than £11,000 in tax annually to retain the current level of public services.

The statistics were obtained from analysis carried out by the UK Government using ONS figures.

‘Debunked’

However, new independent analysis by the House of Commons library concluded that Labour’s figures describe Wales’ fiscal position within the current UK system – not what the country’s finances would look like after independence.

Plaid Cymru says the fresh details confirm that there is no data source to support the Welsh Secretary’s claim that Welsh independence would cost £21 billion a year.

Following FMQ’s, Ms Saville Roberts said: “The figures spouted by Labour about the cost of independence have already been debunked by independent analysis from the House of Commons Library.

“The fact that Starmer raised these dodgy figures once again during PMQs shows how desperate the Labour Party is in the run up to next year’s Senedd election.”