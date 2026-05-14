Starmer open to discussions about further powers for Wales

Mark Mansfield

Keir Starmer has indicated he is open to discussions about further powers for Wales during his first official conversation with new First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth following Plaid Cymru’s historic Senedd election victory.

During the phone call, ap Iorwerth pressed the Prime Minister on a series of longstanding constitutional and funding issues, including rail infrastructure powers, fair funding, borrowing powers and further devolution for Wales.

According to the Welsh Government, the First Minister also stressed that a majority in the Senedd, including Labour members, now supported enhanced powers for Wales.

Sir Keir, who has faced mounting pressure following Labour’s heavy losses in Wales and poor results elsewhere in Britain, reportedly confirmed he would be open to discussions relating to devolution.

The Prime Minister also proposed a meeting in June involving the leaders of the devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The conversation came just days after ap Iorwerth was formally confirmed as First Minister following an election that ended Labour’s 27-year hold on power in Cardiff Bay.

Plaid Cymru emerged as the largest party in last week’s election with 43 seats in the expanded 96-member Senedd, six short of an overall majority. Labour fell to just nine seats in its worst result since devolution began, while Reform UK became the official opposition with 34 members.

Ap Iorwerth is the first non-Labour politician to lead the Welsh Government since the Senedd was established in 1999 and also the first First Minister to represent a north Wales constituency.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said the Prime Minister had congratulated ap Iorwerth on his appointment and said he wanted to establish “ways of working based on shared interests”.

The First Minister said he wanted to develop a “constructive relationship” with the UK Government while making clear Wales expected a different settlement from Westminster.

Plaid Cymru has long campaigned for the devolution of rail infrastructure funding following disputes over the classification of the HS2 project, which the party argues deprived Wales of billions of pounds in consequential funding.

Middle East conflict

The two leaders also discussed the impact of the growing conflict in the Middle East on energy prices and the wider cost of living crisis, agreeing to continue dialogue on the issue.

Ap Iorwerth also held calls with John Swinney and Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister earlier in the day, with all sides agreeing to work together on areas of shared interest.

Speaking earlier this week about cooperation between the devolved nations, ap Iorwerth said: “My loyalty will always be to the people of Wales, but together there is strength too.”