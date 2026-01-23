Prime Minister nails Welsh pronunciation and shares favourite places in Wales

Amelia Jones

The Prime Minister has been praised for his Welsh pronunciation during a meeting with a Welsh presenter and content creator.

The video, posted on Sir Keir Starmer’s social media, shows him meeting BBC presenter and Rownd a Rownd star Heledd Roberts.

After praising the Prime Minister for correctly pronouncing her name at the start of the conversation, the presenter told him about her passion for Wales and the Welsh language, and how it was pivotal to her getting the roles she has in the past.

Roberts, who is originally from Llanwrda in Carmarthenshire, joined the Rownd a Rownd cast in 2018, where she plays the character Anest.

She has also been a BBC journalist since 2023.

In the video, she says: “I’m just so passionate about Wales and the Welsh language, the culture that we have.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing. And no matter where you are in Wales, you’re going to get that proudness to be from that location.”

Starmer responded by saying that too often people are divided into different groups, but that most people are proud of where they come from.

He added: “Most people are really proud of their place, their town, their city, their county, their country.

“Most people want to celebrate it. And actually, if they’re given a ladder or a way, they will come and help.”

After asked about his favourite place in Wales, he said he went to the Gower a few years ago and that he visits Swansea regularly.

After meeting the PM, Roberts took to Instagram, saying: “Being invited not only to visit Downing Street, but to actually have a conversation with the Prime Minister Keir Starmer about what Wales has to offer was such an honour.

“We spoke about Pride in Place – a programme that represents a £5 billion investment in neighbourhoods, including £3.5 billion in new funding for local renewal.

“In total, 330 neighbourhoods across the UK will benefit, with up to £20 million available to each area to invest in what matters most to them! How amazing is that?

“If you’ve ever met me, you’ll know that Wales always finds its way into the conversation. Our language, our culture, the landscape, the accents – it’s all so special, and so deeply important to me

“As I turn 30 next week, I’m feeling incredibly reflective. So much of the work I’ve done, and the opportunities I’ve been given, come down to one simple thing: I’m Welsh, and I speak Welsh.

“We might be small… but we are so mighty.”