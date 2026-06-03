Prime Minister pledges ‘constructive’ partnership with new Welsh Government

Emily Price

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to work constructively with the new Welsh Government because it’s “the right thing to do to deliver for Wales”.

His comments came during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday (3 June).

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts urged the UK Government to “fulfil the democratic wishes of the people of Wales” by giving Wales more powers.

She called for devolved powers over Wales’ natural resources and urged the UK Government to ensure Wales receives the funding it is owed from HS2.

Plaid Cymru estimates the total now stands at £5.9 billion, significantly higher than the previous Welsh Labour Government’s projection of a figure in the millions.

The Plaid Cymru Westminster leader also called for a new financial settlement “that reflects Wales’ needs”.

In response to Ms Saville Roberts’ question, the Prime Minister pledged to work constructively with new First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and his administration in Cardiff Bay.

Sir Keir said that it was “the right thing to do to deliver for Wales”.

The First Minister had a call with the UK Prime Minister just over two weeks ago where he made the case for more devolved powers.

Starmer said during that call that he was “open to a conversation” about further devolution to the Senedd.

Ms Saville Roberts asked the Prime Minister to turn a conversation into “real action”.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she said: “Last month, Welsh voters elected a Plaid Cymru government with a clear message: fairness and hope.

“This means tackling years of neglect by securing funding owed from HS2; a new financial settlement that reflects our nation’s needs; and more powers for Wales especially powers over our natural resources.

“Would the Prime Minister be ‘open’ to turning a conversation into real action to fulfil the democratic wishes of the people of Wales because now surely is the time for us to work together rather than facing the chaos that threatens us from every corner?”

In his response, the Prime Minister said: “Can I thank her for her question. As I hope she knows I did have a call with the First Minister of Wales just two weeks ago and made it clear that I and this government will work constructively with the First Minister and with the Government in Wales because that’s the right thing to do to deliver for Wales.”