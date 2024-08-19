Prime Minister talks Welsh steel industry with First Minister

The Prime Minister and new First Minister have discussed the Welsh steel industry in their first meeting since taking over their respective roles.

Sir Keir met Eluned Morgan, who was sworn in earlier this month, in Cardiff.

Baroness Morgan said: “Croeso Keir. I look forward to working together to deliver on our shared priorities, and to ensure a better and fairer future for people in Wales,” before shaking hands with the Prime Minister on the steps of the Welsh Government building at Cathays Park.

Baroness Morgan is the third leader of the Welsh Government this year.

She succeeded Vaughan Gething, who lasted less than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office, beset by rows over donations and sacked ministers.

Baroness Morgan was health secretary from 2021 until she succeeded Vaughan Gething – himself a former health secretary – as leader of Welsh Labour on July 24.

Joined by the new Welsh secretary Jo Stevens, the trio discussed Wale’s troubled steel industry.

Opportunities

“We’re going to need more steel,” Sir Keir said, adding that there were “massive opportunities” in the sector.

“My concern is that we’re going to lose the capacity to make the steel,” he said.

Ms Stevens previously said “everything is on the table” when it comes to negotiations with Tata Steel.

The company is switching to a greener form of steel production at its plant in Port Talbot, South Wales, which will lead to thousands of job losses.

The trio are also meeting to discuss resetting the relationship between the governments of the UK and Wales.

The two leaders are expected to visit a renewable energy site on Tuesday (August 19) where they will look at how Welsh companies are investing in clean power projects to power homes and support jobs in the local community.

Today’s meeting comes a week after the UK Government announced £13.5 million in funding to support supply chain businesses and workers affected by Tata Steel’s decision to transition to greener production.

The UK Government says the people and communities of Wales will be “front and centre” in its quest for “national renewal”.

Sir Keir last visited Wales during his tour of the devolved nations in July.

