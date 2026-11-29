Nation.Cymru Staff

One of Wales’ leading constitutional experts has questioned the evidence underpinning the Prime Minister’s rejection of further Welsh devolution, describing his argument as “pretty insulting”.

Laura McAllister, Professor of Public Policy and the Governance of Wales at the Wales Governance Centre, joined

Vaughan Roderick on BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement on 22 November to discuss devolution.

The interview followed a letter from Prime Minister Andy Burnham to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, in which the PM said he was “not persuaded” by the case for transferring control over policing, justice, the Crown Estate or rail infrastructure to Wales.

McAllister told Roderick: “I think we need to step back a little bit, Vaughan, and ask ourselves how acceptable it is for a letter such as that sent by Andy Burnham to an elected leader in another nation, that is so light on evidence and so selective in the sources for that evidence, that it makes a mockery of the argument that the Prime Minister wasn’t persuaded. Because it’s hard to be persuaded by evidence that is so one-sided.

“I think if you ask Whitehall, any department in Whitehall, whether some of their powers should be removed and passed somewhere else, I think you always were going to know the answer.

“In my experiences when I co-chaired the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, two things were happening when we spoke to Whitehall.

“First and foremost, they mostly failed to show us the respect of offering data and evidence in the areas we wished. And when they did, the quality of the data certainly didn’t lead to any significant political judgments being able to be made from that.

“So I think that argument is pretty insulting.

“And whilst we knew that this was always going to be a political decision in relation to Welsh Labour versus the UK party, and probably its MPs at Westminster, I think we have to ask ourselves whether the kind of statements we’ve seen here are acceptable in a modern democracy.” “I think we have to ask ourselves whether the statements we’ve seen here are acceptable in a modern democracy” – @LauraMcAllister #Devolution #Datganoli #Wales #Cymru https://t.co/BHKo8rLwyY — Wales Governance Centre (@WalesGovernance) November 24, 2026 Former Labour first ministers Mark Drakeford and Carwyn Jones also expressed disappointment in the PM’s response, while ap Iorwerth said it showed Burnham “does not view Wales as an equal nation”. Other groups have also spoken out, including YesCymru who accused Burnham of treating Wales like a child, while UNISON described the refusal as a “breach of trust”. At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 25 November, Plaid Cymru MP Ann Davies asked when the Prime Minister had decided “Wales is no longer worth listening to?” Burnham responded that he had “met the first minister a number of times” and offered deeper devolution of employment support. The Prime Minister said: “Let’s work first where we have got a clear case and common ground, so we can get more young people into work and into jobs. “I will never completely rule things out, but at this moment in time that is the issue that we should work on.” The following day, McAllister joined Sir Paul Silk, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, and the Right Rev Lord Williams of Oystermouth in signing a letter to The Times titled ‘Wales deserves more devolution’.

Writing “as former chairs of three commissions that considered constitutional arrangements for Wales,” they said that they had seen “no persuasive analysis” that Wales should not be given further legislative powers.

“Perplexed and disappointed” by Burnham’s letter, in which “no evidence-based counter-argument is produced”, they called on Burnham to “be open to other expert voices and to ensure he is properly briefed on the evidence that we (and others) have produced”.

“The PM must not close the door to Welsh legislative devolution; instead he should be open to evidence and persuasion,” the letter concluded.

The First Minister has requested an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss further devolution, with Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates also urging Burnham to enter into negotiations with ap Iorwerth.

A date for further talks has yet to be publicly confirmed.