Prime Minister’s brother dies aged 60

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to his brother Nick, who has died aged 60.

Sir Keir described his younger brother as a “wonderful man”.

He died peacefully on Boxing Day, after battling with cancer, a spokesman said.

Holiday

The Prime Minister had been due to go on holiday with his family on Friday, but it is understood that he will now remain at home but hopes to join them later.

Sir Keir said in a statement: “My brother Nick was a wonderful man.

“He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour.

“We will miss him very much.

“I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.”

‘Sadness’

A spokesman for the Prime Minister added: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer.

“Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer.

“We ask for privacy for Nick’s wider family at this time.”

Sir Keir spoke candidly about his brother – who had learning difficulties due to complications at birth – in Tom Baldwin’s biography.

Siblings

The Prime Minister is the middle child of four siblings.

“We were a family of six, so it didn’t feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn’t have many friends and got called ‘thick’ or ‘stupid’ by other kids,” Sir Keir said of his brother.

“Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone”.