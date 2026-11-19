John Besley, Press Association

Labour’s talks with Brussels will take the UK “backwards” on control of Britain’s money, laws and borders, Kemi Badenoch has warned.

The Conservative leader said closer ties with the EU would not provide a significant enough boost to economic growth and would risk Britain’s sovereignty.

It comes ahead of an EU summit on Friday where it is anticipated the Prime Minister will forge closer ties with Europe.

Andy Burnham is due to sign new agreements on food, energy and youth mobility, having said the current Brexit deal is not good enough.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Ms Badenoch said making trade easier was “a good thing”, but stressed: “There is a world of difference between practical co-operation with our neighbours and giving up the freedoms Britain voted for in 2016.

“The three central purposes of Brexit were control over our money, over our laws and over our borders. On each of those, Burnham is moving us backwards.”

Successive governments “haven’t made nearly enough” of the opportunities presented by Brexit, Ms Badenoch said, adding Mr Burnham does not have a mandate on deepening Britain’s ties to the EU.

She wrote: “Burnham did not lead Labour into the last general election. Keir Starmer did, on a promise not to reopen our relationship with the EU.

“Andy Burnham stabbed him in the back and is now pursuing his own divisive agenda.

“Britain cannot afford a decade of false hope from Labour.”

It comes amid reports the UK and Europe are working to finalise a youth mobility deal which would grant those under 30 easier travel,

work and study between the UK and EU as early as 2028.

According to the i newspaper, the language is still under negotiation as both sides wrangle over the cap on how many people can access the scheme, with the figure expected to be between 80,000 and 100,000 visas.

The deal could also include reduced UK university fees for EU nationals.

Meanwhile, former deputy prime minister David Lammy has said Labour should “campaign” for a return to the EU.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday, he said: “I have no doubt that we should campaign to go back in.

“There are only really two choices: we either do a sort of mini-thing with the EU Customs Union or we go back in.

“The idea of the single market is great but actually we can’t be a rule taker, not a country with a seat on the security council. That’s just not going to happen.

“So on that basis, I think we should be clear with the public that they should vote for it, force Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch to say that they would actually prefer effectively a no-deal Brexit because they want to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights – that means you’ve got to renegotiate the trade deal.

He added: “(We should) have that debate. I’m confident we would win that debate.”