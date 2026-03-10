Prime Minister’s leaked cabinet memo highlights Labour’s ‘contemptible attitude’ towards devolution, say Plaid Cymru leader

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of a “direct assault” on devolution over comments he is said to have made in a leaked memo.

Rhun ap Iorwerth accused the Prime Minister of treating Wales with “contempt” in a memo addressed to his senior Cabinet colleagues.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd, the Plaid Cymru leader said his party had obtained a copy of a memo sent in December in which Sir Keir tells colleagues to resist opposition from devolved governments.

In a copy of what appeared to be the letter, seen by the Press Association, the Prime Minister insisted the UK Government needed to demonstrate it had a hand in people’s lives in areas of Britain with devolved governments, especially ahead of May’s elections.

The letter said: “The importance of next year’s elections in Scotland and Wales cannot be underestimated.

“Their results will not only shape public services in those nations for years to come, but also have a significant impact on how we govern at a UK level in the second half of this Parliament.

“Each of us will maintain a professional and respectful working relationship with our counterparts in devolved governments.

“However, an overly deferential or laissez-faire approach to devolved government engagement almost inevitably creates political challenges or misses positive opportunities.

“We should be confident in our ability to deliver directly in those nations, including through direct spending, even when devolved governments may oppose this.”

Mr ap Iorwerth told the Senedd: “There we have it in black and white, Keir Starmer’s own version of Boris Johnson’s muscular unionism, not only dealing with devolution in bad faith, but undertaking a direct assault on the democratic views of devolved governments.

“By staying ever loyal to him, the First Minister (Eluned Morgan) is aligning herself with efforts to undermine her own Government.

“Why has the Labour Party turned against devolution to this extent, and why has the First Minister allowed the UK’s Labour Prime Minister to treat our Parliament, our Government, and the people of Wales with such contempt?”

Lady Morgan said: “Well, devolution must be respected, and I’ve always been very clear with the Prime Minister on that issue.

“It is a respectful relationship, and there are times, of course, when the UK Government should be working directly within Wales.”

Responding to the leaked memo, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “After 26 years of Welsh Labour running Wales and a Labour government now in Westminster, the public is watching Labour argue with itself over devolution instead of getting on with the job.

“Trying to bypass the Senedd from Westminster is the wrong approach. But it’s also clear that Welsh Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay have too often failed to deliver the results people in Wales deserve.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will save devolution from Welsh Labour’s record and restore people’s trust in the Welsh Parliament. It isn’t the Senedd that’s broken, it’s Welsh Labour’s management of it.”

The Cabinet Office was contacted for comment.