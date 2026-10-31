Prime south Wales plot near seafront put up for sale

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Nearly seven acres of land a short walk from the seafront have been put up for sale, with investors and developers invited to bring forward proposals.

The fenced-off site in Blackpill, Swansea, is a couple of hundred yards from the waterfront and two miles from Mumbles. No guide price has been set.

Mainly bordered by the back gardens of detached houses on Mumbles Road and Glynderwen Crescent, and a brook, the land was once earmarked for an Asda supermarket.

Estate agents Rees Richards and Blyth are handling the sale. Director David Blyth said opportunities of this scale rarely came to market.

“The land at Blackpill offers a rare chance to acquire a substantial freehold site on the Swansea seafront in one of the most sought-after residential locations in South Wales,” he said.

“We are seeking an investor or developer to acquire the site and bring forward a scheme that reflects the quality of the location. Offers are invited on an unconditional freehold basis, and the site may suit a range of uses, subject to the necessary consents.”

The land is identified as being at risk from river flooding by Natural Resources Wales.

Ward councillor Mike Day said various ideas had been put forward for the site, which has been left to nature, including using it as a park and ride.

“Clearly this is a commercial decision in terms of the disposal of the land, and it would be subject to various planning constraints,” he said.

Asda submitted plans just over 20 years ago for a supermarket with 433 parking spaces. The proposal prompted concerns about congestion on Mumbles Road, flood risk and the impact on nearby shops.

The company argued that the store would benefit local businesses and reduce traffic on Mumbles Road because shoppers from Swansea West and Mumbles would no longer need to travel into the city centre for their nearest supermarket.

It also proposed an overflow pond to collect excess water from the adjacent brook. Asda later withdrew its plans.

At one end, the land borders a former petrol station site on Mumbles Road which has also been vacant for years.

Lidl

Lidl submitted plans five years ago for a store on that neighbouring site with 60 parking spaces. The application attracted 171 objections and 56 expressions of support.

The supermarket withdrew its application two years later, citing planning delays affecting an arrangement with the landowner.

Swansea Council, which does not own the site, disputed responsibility for the delays and said it had repeatedly asked Lidl for supporting documents.

Cllr Day recalled a mixed reaction to that proposal.

“Some people were saying: ‘We could do with something like that.’ Others were saying: ‘If it was a Waitrose it might not be so bad.’”