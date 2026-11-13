Princess sends Welsh message of support to Owain Wyn Evans on final day of challenge

Sean O’Grady, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

The Princess of Wales has cheered on Owain Wyn Evans on the final day of his four-nation cycling challenge in aid of Children In Need.

The Welsh broadcaster, 42, is taking part in a five-day cycle ride that will take him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, before finishing in Cardiff on Friday.

Kate appeared on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning to wish Evans well as she spoke in his native Welsh.

Her message, translated to English, said: “Hi Owain, it’s Catherine, you’re doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!”

After hearing Kate’s message, Evans said: “Oh my goodness, wow,” and added that her Welsh pronunciation was “perfect”.

Speaking to Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox, he said: “That’s just incredible. It’s amazing, Sara. Thank you, your highness.”

By Friday morning, Evans’ challenge had raised £2.9 million for Children In Need.

Earlier in the show, Evans was sent a message of support by Queen star Roger Taylor who said: “Hi Owain, this is Roger Taylor here.

“Congratulations on your final day of an incredible challenge. As a fellow drummer, I know you’ll know this: the final song is the one that stays with everyone, the one that the crowd takes home and remembers.

“So, one more day, Owain, and one more song, you’re doing so well. Dig deep.

“And I’m going to say: Don’t Stop Me Now, remember that. Look out for a Queen festive treat on Monday. Good luck!”

On hearing the message, Evans said: “Oh my gosh and he… he said my name, do you know what I mean? Roger Taylor!”

The presenter’s bike was named Shania Chain, with other suggestions from BBC Radio 2 listeners including Áine Bike, Britney Gears and Kylie Spinogue.

Shania Twain was impressed so much that the bike had been named after her that she sent Evans a message of good luck before he began the challenge.

She said: “Hi Owain, Shania Twain here! You’re about to take on an incredible challenge for BBC Children In Need, cycling 400 miles through all four nations.

“As you set off in Glasgow, I just want to say: ‘Let’s Go, Owain!’ We’ll be cheering you on all the way. Good luck!”

Evans began his broadcasting career in Welsh-language television when he presented the children’s news programme Ffeil.

He later presented the weather on BBC Wales Today and began hosting BBC Radio 2’s Early Breakfast Show in 2023.

The three-hour Children In Need fundraising programme will be broadcast live from Salford, featuring “dazzling performances, exclusive sketches and surprise appearances”.

The show will include a return of the Children In Need choir, and will showcase inspiring stories from children and young people across the UK to highlight the impact of the charity.

It will be hosted by Cox, The One Show’s Alex Jones and presenters Rylan Clark, Mel Giedroyc and Tyler West.

BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday.