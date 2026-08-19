Principality stadium launches Wales’ first checkout-free stores

Nation.Cymru staff

The Principality Stadium has launched Wales’ first checkout-free stores, giving fans a faster and more convenient way to grab food and drink on event days.

Named ‘Now in a Minute’ after the much-loved Welsh phrase, the new stores combine a touch of Welsh personality with cutting-edge technology, helping supporters get back to the action in as little as a few minutes.

Developed in partnership with hospitality partner Aramark UK, the stores will make their debut at the FA Community Shield on 16 August, when more than 70,000 fans are expected to visit the national stadium. The launch is the latest phase of ongoing investment to enhance the experience for visitors through new hospitality and retail innovations.

To mark the launch, former Wales rugby international Scott Quinnell was among the first to put the new stores to the test, trying out the technology ahead of its public debut.

Using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, customers simply tap their payment card to enter, pick up what they want and leave. Sensors automatically identify the items selected and process payment, removing the need to queue at a traditional till.

The stores will stock a selection of popular matchday favourites, including confectionery, pies, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, helping supporters spend less time queuing and more time enjoying the event. Product ranges will be tailored to suit different events throughout the year.

The introduction of the new stores builds on a series of recent investments at the stadium, including the installation of more than 20 self-service eBars across the venue. Together, these innovations are helping to modernise the concourse, reduce queues and improve service for fans on event days.

Tomos Grace, Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’re continually looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the experience for the millions of fans who visit Principality Stadium each year.

“The introduction of our new ‘Now in a Minute’ stores gives supporters a faster and more convenient way to access food and drink on event days.”

Fans and visitors at the heart

Tom Ford, VP Marketing, Strategy and Culinary at Aramark UK, added: “When we launched our partnership with Principality Stadium and the Welsh Rugby Union, we spoke about our ambition to put fans and visitors at the heart of everything we do. The launch of ‘Now in a Minute’ is another important step on that journey, combining innovative technology with great hospitality to make the matchday experience even better.

“By making it quicker and easier for supporters to access food and drink, we can help reduce queues while enabling our teams to focus on delivering great service and creating memorable moments for guests across the stadium. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together so far and excited about what’s still to come.”

The new ‘Now in a Minute’ stores are located on Level 6 of the stadium concourse and will be available for supporters attending the Community Shield and future events at Principality Stadium.

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